恐遭俄軍48小時猛攻 基輔市長：實施宵禁35小時

2022/03/15 18:32

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭遭遇激烈抵抗，但俄軍部隊仍持續向烏克蘭首都基輔推進。基輔市長克里契科（Vitali Klitschko）今（15）日宣布，基輔於當地時間晚上8時開始實施宵禁35小時，直到17日早上7時，當地居民只有前往避難所才能外出。

對此，烏克蘭基輔獨立報（The Kyiv Independent）軍事記者伊利亞（Illia Ponomarenko）分析，基輔開始實施宵禁，幾乎可以肯定地說，俄軍將在未來48小時展開強烈攻勢。

We in Kyiv now have another 2-day-long curfew starting from 8 p.m. tonight.

This almost certainly suggest Russia’s is going to have intense subversive activity in the city in the next 48 hours.