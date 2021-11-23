影片曝光！ 殺手心軟放過 下秒遭休假警擊斃

2021/11/23 11:57

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國馬里蘭州近期1名38歲男子持槍前往當地理髮廳，先開槍射殺髮型師後，卻突然好心放過正在剪髮的男性顧客，未料當他起身走到一旁閃避時，卻突然掏出手槍擊斃男嫌；據悉，當地警方已介入調查。

綜合外媒報導，事件本月13日發生在巴爾的摩市，當日下午38歲男嫌奧爾特加（Carlos Ortega）與他人起口角爭執後，憤而開槍，導致對方嚴重受傷；事後因不明原因闖進附近1間理髮廳，朝正在替1名男顧客剪髮的33歲髮型師傑非爾（Rafael Jeffers）開槍，隨後卻突然心軟，要求這名男顧客到一旁閃避。

從公開影像可見，男顧客順從指令躲在男嫌正後方，接著突然掏出手槍擊斃奧爾特加，導致對方當場倒地身亡。

據悉，這名男顧客真實身分是1名警察，休假時前往剪頭髮，正好碰上這起槍擊事故；當地警方表示，幸好這名警察在場，得以避免傷亡人數繼續增加，目前正在釐清奧爾特加的殺人動機，已展開調查中。

