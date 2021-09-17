為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    畫面曝光！蘇格蘭衛福部長腳傷滑板車代步 受訪時又慘摔

    蘇格蘭衛福部長尤薩夫前往採訪現場時意外從滑板車上摔落。（圖擷取自Twitter_@GlennBBC）

    2021/09/17 20:30

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕蘇格蘭衛福部長尤薩夫（Humza Yousaf）曾因運動傷到足部韌帶，事後多以滑板車代替步行。尤薩夫日前到議會接受記者採訪，意外從滑板車上重摔，過程全被攝影機拍下，BBC編輯還將跌倒片段上傳網路，發文嘲諷，引發尤薩夫不滿。

    根據英國媒體《太陽報》報導，36歲的衛福部長尤薩夫近日前往荷里路德宮（Palace of Holyroodhouse）受訪，但在抵達時，卻當著媒體的面從滑板車上摔落，BBC政治編輯坎伯（Glenn Campbell）在推特上嘲諷尤薩夫跌倒過程，讓尤薩夫相當不滿。

    尤薩夫在推特表示，「我不會迴避媒體監督，但我不認為有必要在網路上傳我跌倒的影片。假如其他人拿著拐杖、坐著輪椅，或是也從滑板車上摔倒，你第一時間會拍下影片還上傳嗎？」。

