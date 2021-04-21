英女王迎95歲生日 罕見發表聲明

2021/04/21 20:32

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國女王伊莉莎白二世今（21）日迎接95歲生日，由於丈夫菲利浦親王逝世，女王取消所有慶生活動，並罕見發表聲明，她感謝大家的祝福，並謝謝民眾在王室如此悲傷的期間給予支持和善意。

綜合外媒報導，今天是英女王70多年來首度沒有丈夫陪伴在旁的生日，她和其他王室成員也正處於為期2週的哀悼期，根據英國王室官方推特發布的消息，伊莉莎白二世仍然留在溫莎堡。

請繼續往下閱讀...

官方推特也發布女王罕見的聲明，這也是她在丈夫過世後首度發聲。伊莉莎白二世在聲明中說，「今天，在我95歲生日之際，收到了許多美好的祝福，我非常感謝」。

她提到，王室一家正處於悲傷的時期，但很安慰的是，看到聽到來自英國、大英國協和世界各地民眾對她丈夫的敬意。「我和我的家人感謝你們最近幾天給予的所有支持和善意。」

女王表示，「我們深受感動，這也繼續提醒我們，菲利浦這一生對無數人產生了非凡的影響。」

Today is The Queen’s 95th birthday.



HM was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in London, the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York.



This year The Queen remains at Windsor Castle during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/kOeH399Ndp