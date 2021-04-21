為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    英女王迎95歲生日 罕見發表聲明

    英國女王伊莉莎白二世今（21）日迎接95歲生日。（法新社）

    2021/04/21 20:32

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國女王伊莉莎白二世今（21）日迎接95歲生日，由於丈夫菲利浦親王逝世，女王取消所有慶生活動，並罕見發表聲明，她感謝大家的祝福，並謝謝民眾在王室如此悲傷的期間給予支持和善意。

    綜合外媒報導，今天是英女王70多年來首度沒有丈夫陪伴在旁的生日，她和其他王室成員也正處於為期2週的哀悼期，根據英國王室官方推特發布的消息，伊莉莎白二世仍然留在溫莎堡。

    官方推特也發布女王罕見的聲明，這也是她在丈夫過世後首度發聲。伊莉莎白二世在聲明中說，「今天，在我95歲生日之際，收到了許多美好的祝福，我非常感謝」。

    她提到，王室一家正處於悲傷的時期，但很安慰的是，看到聽到來自英國、大英國協和世界各地民眾對她丈夫的敬意。「我和我的家人感謝你們最近幾天給予的所有支持和善意。」

    女王表示，「我們深受感動，這也繼續提醒我們，菲利浦這一生對無數人產生了非凡的影響。」

