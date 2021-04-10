悼念菲利普親王！英軍施放41響「矧炮」 西敏寺敲鐘99次
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國菲利普親王（Prince Philip）9日在溫莎堡安詳逝世，享耆壽99歲，英國政府、王室遵循親王遺願不舉行國葬，英國軍隊施放41響「矧炮」表達哀悼，親王與女王結婚的西敏寺也敲鐘99響以示悼念。
綜合英國媒體報導，已故菲利普親王在1947年於西敏寺與伊莉莎白二世共結連理，為悼念親王逝世，西敏寺在當地時間週五晚間6點敲鐘99響，每次間隔1分鐘，當儀式進行時，吸引許多英國民眾佇足行注目禮表達哀悼，鐘聲在99分鐘後全數敲完。
此外，大英聯合王國各地在格林威治時間10日中午起陸續施放41響「矧炮」，射擊頻率為每分鐘1發，包括英格蘭倫敦、威爾斯卡地夫、北愛爾蘭貝爾法斯特、蘇格蘭愛丁堡都有施放「矧炮」，一些英國皇家海軍船艦將在直布羅陀海峽舉辦「矧炮」典禮，全英國都下半旗表達哀悼。
與迎接外賓、慶典時施放的「禮炮」不同，「矧炮」是用來紀念國家重要人物逝世，英國王室指出，這項紀念重大國家事件的傳統將在全國舉行。
