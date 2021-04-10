悼念菲利普親王！英軍施放41響「矧炮」 西敏寺敲鐘99次

2021/04/10 20:42

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國菲利普親王（Prince Philip）9日在溫莎堡安詳逝世，享耆壽99歲，英國政府、王室遵循親王遺願不舉行國葬，英國軍隊施放41響「矧炮」表達哀悼，親王與女王結婚的西敏寺也敲鐘99響以示悼念。

綜合英國媒體報導，已故菲利普親王在1947年於西敏寺與伊莉莎白二世共結連理，為悼念親王逝世，西敏寺在當地時間週五晚間6點敲鐘99響，每次間隔1分鐘，當儀式進行時，吸引許多英國民眾佇足行注目禮表達哀悼，鐘聲在99分鐘後全數敲完。

請繼續往下閱讀...

此外，大英聯合王國各地在格林威治時間10日中午起陸續施放41響「矧炮」，射擊頻率為每分鐘1發，包括英格蘭倫敦、威爾斯卡地夫、北愛爾蘭貝爾法斯特、蘇格蘭愛丁堡都有施放「矧炮」，一些英國皇家海軍船艦將在直布羅陀海峽舉辦「矧炮」典禮，全英國都下半旗表達哀悼。

與迎接外賓、慶典時施放的「禮炮」不同，「矧炮」是用來紀念國家重要人物逝世，英國王室指出，這項紀念重大國家事件的傳統將在全國舉行。

Today at 1200 the military will mark the death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh with Gun Salutes across the Nation and at sea.



See below for an explanation what our gun crews will be doing. More info at: https://t.co/XyauTc3Wzn pic.twitter.com/NACtxceH3W