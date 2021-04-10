為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    悼念菲利普親王！英軍施放41響「矧炮」 西敏寺敲鐘99次

    英國軍隊施放41響「矧炮」表達哀悼菲利普親王之意。（路透）

    英國軍隊施放41響「矧炮」表達哀悼菲利普親王之意。（路透）

    2021/04/10 20:42

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國菲利普親王（Prince Philip）9日在溫莎堡安詳逝世，享耆壽99歲，英國政府、王室遵循親王遺願不舉行國葬，英國軍隊施放41響「矧炮」表達哀悼，親王與女王結婚的西敏寺也敲鐘99響以示悼念。

    綜合英國媒體報導，已故菲利普親王在1947年於西敏寺與伊莉莎白二世共結連理，為悼念親王逝世，西敏寺在當地時間週五晚間6點敲鐘99響，每次間隔1分鐘，當儀式進行時，吸引許多英國民眾佇足行注目禮表達哀悼，鐘聲在99分鐘後全數敲完。

    此外，大英聯合王國各地在格林威治時間10日中午起陸續施放41響「矧炮」，射擊頻率為每分鐘1發，包括英格蘭倫敦、威爾斯卡地夫、北愛爾蘭貝爾法斯特、蘇格蘭愛丁堡都有施放「矧炮」，一些英國皇家海軍船艦將在直布羅陀海峽舉辦「矧炮」典禮，全英國都下半旗表達哀悼。

    與迎接外賓、慶典時施放的「禮炮」不同，「矧炮」是用來紀念國家重要人物逝世，英國王室指出，這項紀念重大國家事件的傳統將在全國舉行。

    已故菲利普親王（右）在1947年於西敏寺與伊莉莎白二世（左）共結連理。（美聯社）

    已故菲利普親王（右）在1947年於西敏寺與伊莉莎白二世（左）共結連理。（美聯社）

    推特推出「奶茶聯盟」表情符號 趙立堅氣噗噗：堅決反對
    2021/04/09 22:04

    推特推出「奶茶聯盟」表情符號 趙立堅氣噗噗：堅決反對

    奧步打壓！緬甸軍政府宣布衛星天線違法 派警強制沒收
    2021/04/09 22:52

    奧步打壓！緬甸軍政府宣布衛星天線違法 派警強制沒收

    全日空強化電商 「飛機操縱桿、儀表板」擬上架
    2021/04/09 22:40

    全日空強化電商 「飛機操縱桿、儀表板」擬上架

    美國田納西州允許無證攜帶槍械 州長：保障憲法擁槍權
    2021/04/10 00:17

    美國田納西州允許無證攜帶槍械 州長：保障憲法擁槍權

