    首頁　>　國際

    英國人的骨氣！被中國制裁反嗆「我願戴上這枚榮譽勳章」

    英國前保守黨領袖史密斯（Iain Duncan Smith）。（法新社）

    英國前保守黨領袖史密斯（Iain Duncan Smith）。（法新社）

    2021/03/26 11:31

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕中國政府迫害新疆維吾爾族引起國際撻伐，美、英、歐盟對中國相關施壓人士實施制裁，中國則採取報復性制裁，受中國制裁人士包括英國前保守黨領袖史密斯（Iain Duncan Smith），史密斯今天在推特回嗆中國。

    史密斯在推特表示，我們有責任指出中國對香港以及維吾爾人的迫害行為，在法治之下，過著自由生活的我們，必須替被迫沉默的人發聲，他豪氣地說「如果這會導致中國對我洩憤，那我願意戴上這枚榮譽勳章」。

    英國保守黨人權委員會也說，很榮幸能被中國制裁，這是對他們努力記錄中國人權危機的表彰。

