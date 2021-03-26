英國人的骨氣！被中國制裁反嗆「我願戴上這枚榮譽勳章」

2021/03/26 11:31

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕中國政府迫害新疆維吾爾族引起國際撻伐，美、英、歐盟對中國相關施壓人士實施制裁，中國則採取報復性制裁，受中國制裁人士包括英國前保守黨領袖史密斯（Iain Duncan Smith），史密斯今天在推特回嗆中國。

史密斯在推特表示，我們有責任指出中國對香港以及維吾爾人的迫害行為，在法治之下，過著自由生活的我們，必須替被迫沉默的人發聲，他豪氣地說「如果這會導致中國對我洩憤，那我願意戴上這枚榮譽勳章」。

英國保守黨人權委員會也說，很榮幸能被中國制裁，這是對他們努力記錄中國人權危機的表彰。

It’s our duty to call out the Chinese Govt’s human rights abuse in #HongKong & the genocide of the #Uyghurs. Those of us who live free lives under the rule of law must speak for those who have no voice. If that brings the anger of China down on me, I’ll wear that badge of honour. pic.twitter.com/kLqgd6Krpy