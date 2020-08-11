遭中國制裁沒在怕 美議員：持續關注人權、為香港發聲

針對遭中國制裁，美議員霍利（Josh Hawley）表示，「隨便你怎麼報復，我不會退縮。」（路透）

2020-08-11 07:23:03

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國財政部7日宣布制裁11名危害香港自治的中國和香港官員，中國外交部發言人趙立堅10日在例行記者會也宣布，即日起制裁11名插手香港事務的美國人士，對此被列入制裁名單的美國議員誓言絕不因此退縮，並將持續為香港發聲。

針對美國日前制裁11名危害香港自治的中國和香港官員，中國昨也宣布制裁11名插手香港事務的美國人士，這11人包含美國共和黨籍聯邦參議員魯比歐（Marco Rubio）、霍利（Josh Hawley）、克魯茲（Ted Cruz）、柯頓（Tom Cotton）、杜美（Pat Toomey）、共和黨籍聯邦眾議員史密斯（Chris Smith）、國際人權組織「人權觀察」執行長羅思（Kenneth Roth）、「國家民主基金會」（NED）執行長葛胥曼（Carl Gershman）、「自由之家」主席阿布拉莫維茲（Michael Abramowitz）、「全國民主國際事務研究會」（National Democratic Institute）主席米德偉（Derek Mitchell），與「共和黨國際事務協會」主席特寧（Daniel Twining）。其中聯邦參議員魯比歐、聯邦參議員克魯茲、聯邦眾議員史密斯等人，先前就曾被中國宣布為制裁對象，如今又再度遭到制裁。

上個月才被中國制裁的盧比歐對此在推特發文笑稱，中國上個月剛禁止他入境，現在又制裁他，「我不想疑神疑鬼的，但我開始覺得他們（中國）不喜歡我」。他也指出，針對越來越多人被依「港版國安法」逮捕，自由世界對此應迅速作出回應，並提供身處風險中的港人一個安全避風港。

上個月也被中國制裁的克魯茲則指出，中共想藉早就沒有公信力的制裁手段，來分散外界對其打壓香港的關注，但他強調「這並不管用」，並指若中國認為透過更多制裁能讓外界停止關注他們打壓人權的殘酷暴行，那就大錯特錯了。

多次公開發言挺港的霍利也表示，因為他公開批評共產黨並捍衛美國利益，中國才宣布制裁他，但他沒在怕，並嗆中國：「隨便你怎麼報復，我不會退縮。」

柯頓發聲明表示，中共對他進行制裁，是因他捍衛中國共產黨統治下的受害者，像是因武漢肺炎受害的數百萬名美國人民、遭竊取資產的企業與投資人、教堂遭拆毀的中國天主教徒與傳教士、在集中營被折磨的維吾爾族及其他少數民族、為民主奮力戰鬥的香港學生，以及被中共利用科技進行高壓管理的中國人民。

針對遭中共制裁，杜美則是持續在推特發文力挺香港，批評中國逮捕黎智英以及取消泛民主派參選立法會的資格，明顯是要消滅香港的自由，而他仍會選擇站出來為香港發聲。

Last month #China banned me



Today they sanctioned me



I don’t want to be paranoid but I am starting to think they don’t like mehttps://t.co/Pk9yH1io3Z — Marco Rubio （@marcorubio） August 10, 2020

More arrests taking place in #HongKong under National Security Law. Jimmy Lai and his son were charged with “colluding w/ foreign powers.” As more arrests are expected, the free world must respond quickly as well as provide safe harbor to at-risk Hong Kongers. https://t.co/KriQdwiqFS — Marco Rubio （@marcorubio） August 10, 2020

#China announces it is sanctioning me in retaliation for speaking out against #ChineseCommunistParty and defending America’s interests. Retaliate all you want. I’m not backing down https://t.co/Mlx6xtw4cT — Josh Hawley （@HawleyMO） August 10, 2020

The Chinese Communist Party thinks that it can distract from its crackdown on Hong Kong, including the arrests of freedom fighters like Jimmy Lai, by re-announcing sanctions that were already not credible to begin with. It won’t work. — Senator Ted Cruz （@SenTedCruz） August 10, 2020

If the Chinese Communist Party thinks imposing more sanctions will stop me from shining a light on their egregious human rights atrocities, then they are sorely mistaken. pic.twitter.com/F13F4hzLLy — Senator Ted Cruz （@SenTedCruz） August 10, 2020

If China thinks my opposition to its communist tyranny to date warrants these sanctions, I have two words for them: just wait.



My full statement: https://t.co/C8GXTcKhCR — Tom Cotton （@SenTomCotton） August 10, 2020

From jailing journalists to throwing pro-Democracy candidates off the ballot, the actions of China’s communist leaders prove just how determined they are to stamp out freedom in #HongKong. My response to being sanctioned is simple: I #StandWithHongKong. https://t.co/R1etwNb3aI — Senator Pat Toomey （@SenToomey） August 10, 2020

