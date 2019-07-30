打破高牆！美墨邊境「粉紅蹺蹺板」 實現兩國孩子一起玩耍

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國2名分別專精於建築和設計的大學教授，近期在美墨邊界上打造「粉紅色蹺蹺板」，讓美墨兩邊的人們能越過高牆的阻擋，一起玩耍。
綜合外媒報導，蹺蹺板的地點位於美國德克薩斯州厄爾巴索郊區和墨西哥華雷斯城的交界處，影片中，許多大人和兒童紛紛坐在粉色的蹺蹺板上玩耍，露出樂在其中的表情。
早在2009年，加州大學柏克萊分校的建築師教授雷爾（Ronald Rael）和聖荷西州立大學的設計師的設計師副教授弗拉特羅（Virginia San Fratello）就誕生出「蹺蹺板牆」（Teetertotter Wall）的發想，直到最近才完成並執行計畫。
雷爾表示，設計的目的是為了為美墨邊境帶來歡樂、興奮和團結。他說，蹺蹺板可以讓高牆兩端的兒童和成人都能以有意義的方式互相聯繫，「（讓我們）認識到一個地方發生的事情，就會對另一個地方產生影響。」
One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, Chris Gauthier and many others （you know who you are）. #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture