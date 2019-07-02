以「和服」作內衣品牌遭砲轟 女星「豐臀金」決定改名

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國女星金卡達夏（Kimberly Kardashian West）日前以自己的名字金（Kim）的諧音推出塑身內衣品牌「Kimono」，因指涉日文「和服」遭到日本網友砲轟。昨（1）日卡達夏已公開表示，品牌將會重新命名。
據《BBC》報導，美國知名女星「豐臀金」金卡達夏日前推出塑身內衣系列商品，並以自己名字金的諧音命名為「Kimono」（和服），引起日本網友強烈不滿，認為她不尊重日本的傳統文化。
日本網友甚至在推特上發起「#KimOhNo」（金，妳別！）標籤，並上傳自己身穿和服的照片作為抗議，留言表示：「我很喜歡金卡達夏，但如果是內衣的話，請用和服以外的名字。」、「日本政府應該對她提出抗議！」
對此，金卡達夏在IG上貼文表示，「我永遠都在傾聽、學習和成長。推出這個品牌名稱的時候，我心裡並沒有任何惡意」，並強調她經過深思熟慮後，決定體諒網友愛護自己文化的心情，重新思考品牌名稱。
相關原文請見：
Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.