駕駛嚇呆！開車開到一半 孔雀迎面撞來還「肇事逃逸」

2019-05-31 16:07

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕嚇傻！美國女子奎特（Maegen Quiett）近日在奧勒岡州224號公路上行駛時，竟有隻孔雀迎面撞上還夾在車前，幸好這隻代表吉祥的鳥兒只是掉了幾根羽毛，沒有大礙地離開現場。

據《福斯新聞》報導，奎特透露，當時她正開車前往附近的便利商店與女兒碰面，怎知在時速約80公里時前方突然出現一隻大孔雀，奎特實在閃避不及便直接撞上。

奎特最後停車並向經過的一群摩托車騎士求助，克拉克默斯郡（Clackamas County）警方到場處理時試圖安撫夾在車頭的孔雀，不過孔雀扭動了一下身體便從休旅車前掙脫出來，留下幾根羽毛飄散在空中便「肇事逃逸」了。

UPDATE: Here's video of the peacock freeing itself from the truck grill while our deputy was trying to calm and extricate the bird. Despite everyone's concerns, it reportedly walked away miraculously uninjured.



The incident happened Sunday on Hwy. 224 at the Barton Store. pic.twitter.com/B0rAaVtAED