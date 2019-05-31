駕駛嚇呆！開車開到一半 孔雀迎面撞來還「肇事逃逸」
列印

美國有駕駛開車時，突然有孔雀正面撞來還夾在車頭前。（圖擷自@ClackCoSheriff推特）

美國有駕駛開車時，突然有孔雀正面撞來還夾在車頭前。（圖擷自@ClackCoSheriff推特）

2019-05-31 16:07

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕嚇傻！美國女子奎特（Maegen Quiett）近日在奧勒岡州224號公路上行駛時，竟有隻孔雀迎面撞上還夾在車前，幸好這隻代表吉祥的鳥兒只是掉了幾根羽毛，沒有大礙地離開現場。

據《福斯新聞》報導，奎特透露，當時她正開車前往附近的便利商店與女兒碰面，怎知在時速約80公里時前方突然出現一隻大孔雀，奎特實在閃避不及便直接撞上。

奎特最後停車並向經過的一群摩托車騎士求助，克拉克默斯郡（Clackamas County）警方到場處理時試圖安撫夾在車頭的孔雀，不過孔雀扭動了一下身體便從休旅車前掙脫出來，留下幾根羽毛飄散在空中便「肇事逃逸」了。

相關影片請見：

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法