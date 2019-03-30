審查再升級！ Mac電腦在中國禁用我國國旗

2019-03-30 21:27

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕中國近年來在網路上的言論審查越趨嚴格，尤其提到我國的相關字眼都會特別敏感。近日有中國的蘋果使用者發現，蘋果Mac電腦在更新作業系統之後，中華民國國旗表情符號竟然不見了！

根據「Cult of Mac」指出近日有中國的使用者發現，繼2017年iPhone，Mac電腦也開始禁用中華民國國旗圖案。表情圖示百科網站（Emojipedia）創辦人伯格（Jeremy Burge）對此在推特上發文，並表示不管使用者將「系統偏好設定」的原始地區設置在何地，一律禁止使用中華民國國旗圖示。

隨後柏格的推文引來科技網站「techcrunch」的中國編輯王博源回覆，直言在中國販售的所有Mac裝置，只要更新到mac最新系統（macOS 10.14.4），都無法顯示中華民國國旗。

Macs bought in China can no longer display the ???????? Taiwan Flag Emoji, no matter which region is set in System Prefs https://t.co/nTJqBiYCvB

Since at least 2017, iOS devices bought in China （i.e. Chinese model iPhones） have also been prevented from showing the ???????? flag, no matter the region. That hardware restriction is what's new on the Mac. A subtle difference, but something to keep in mind when purchasing pic.twitter.com/yhNHj9u1RZ