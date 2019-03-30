審查再升級！ Mac電腦在中國禁用我國國旗
列印

2019-03-30 21:27

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕中國近年來在網路上的言論審查越趨嚴格，尤其提到我國的相關字眼都會特別敏感。近日有中國的蘋果使用者發現，蘋果Mac電腦在更新作業系統之後，中華民國國旗表情符號竟然不見了！

根據「Cult of Mac」指出近日有中國的使用者發現，繼2017年iPhone，Mac電腦也開始禁用中華民國國旗圖案。表情圖示百科網站（Emojipedia）創辦人伯格（Jeremy Burge）對此在推特上發文，並表示不管使用者將「系統偏好設定」的原始地區設置在何地，一律禁止使用中華民國國旗圖示。

隨後柏格的推文引來科技網站「techcrunch」的中國編輯王博源回覆，直言在中國販售的所有Mac裝置，只要更新到mac最新系統（macOS 10.14.4），都無法顯示中華民國國旗。

  • 表情圖示百科網站創辦人伯格在推特上表示，在中國地區無法顯示台灣國旗。（圖擷取自推特）

    表情圖示百科網站創辦人伯格在推特上表示，在中國地區無法顯示台灣國旗。（圖擷取自推特）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore

Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/