中國數據庫列出180萬名女性於「可配種」狀態

2019-03-11 22:44

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕國際知名駭客日前發現，中國不明機構設置了公開資料庫，其中建置約180萬名女性的個人資料，其中一欄特別標註「BreedReady」（適合生育）外，還附上社群連結，引發輿論譁然。

綜合外媒報導，荷蘭非營利機構GDI基金會網路安全研究員、駭客吉佛斯（Victor Gevers）9日在推特上發文，他發現一個服務器位於中國的公開數據庫，其中有180萬名女性的資料，除了詳列手機、地址、教育程度和婚姻狀況，還特地標記「BreedReady」，將18至39歲的女性設為1，其餘為0。

數據中，82%的女性住在北京，年齡最小的為15歲，平均年齡32歲，多達89%比例為單身，剩下的則為離婚或寡婦，資料還附有Facebook連結。該數據庫已於11日下午1時左右下架，目前並不清楚是誰建立了數據庫，也不確定是否與約會app、政府機構或其他組織有關係。

中國豆瓣論壇有網友表示，「這是《使女的故事》的序幕嗎？」擔心跟書中情節一樣，最後女性只被當作生產工具，直呼「這種資料庫好可怕」。不過也有網友認為不必小題大作，說「其實這種數據無處不在」。

In China, they have a shortage of women. So an organization started to build a database to start registering over 1,8 million women with all kinds of details like phone numbers, addresses, education, location, ID number, marital status, and a ”BreedReady" status? ???? pic.twitter.com/fbRKsbNHPJ

The youngest girl in this database is 15y old. The youngest woman with BreedReady:"1" status is 18y. The average age is a bit above 32y, and the most aged woman with a BR:1 is 39 and with a BR:0 is 95y. All are single [89%], divorced [10%] or widow[1%]. About 82% lives in 北京市. pic.twitter.com/qCP7FvFMB7