友邦海地總統遇襲身亡 蔡英文推特致哀：與盟友站在一塊

2021/07/07 20:54

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕我國友邦海地總統摩依士（Jovenel Moise）7日在自宅遭槍殺身亡，享年53歲。對此，總統蔡英文在推特發文悼念，「與盟友站在一塊。」

海地總理喬塞德（Claude Joseph）今（7日）證實，當地時間7日凌晨一群不明人士闖入海地總統摩依士私人住宅，摩依士因此不幸身亡，第一夫人瑪蒂（Martine Moise）負傷，正在醫院接受治療。

蔡英文也在推特上對此表示哀悼，「我代表台灣的政府以及人民，對海地總統摩依士的逝世表示哀悼。我們祈禱第一夫人早日康復，並在這個艱困的時刻與我們的盟友海地站在一塊。」

On behalf of the people & government of Taiwan, I want to offer my condolences on the death of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. We wish the First Lady a prompt recovery, & stand together with our ally Haiti in this difficult time.