2個月不見30包零食！超商被海鷗順「嘴」牽「洋」 貼公告籲隨手關門

2024/08/02 17:06

劉家凱／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國1家便利商店近日貼出「隨手關門」的公告，目的不是為了減少冷氣外洩，而是要防止海鷗入店行竊。

綜合外媒報導，這隻海鷗名叫史蒂芬（Steven Seagull），6年前開始在多塞特郡（Dorset）1間超商順「嘴」牽「洋」，經常趁店門敞開時用嘴叼走門邊的洋芋片，有時甚至會直接站在門口，用嘴破壞包裝請同類吃。

請繼續往下閱讀...

林戴爾中央商店（Lyndale Central store）店長表示，狡猾的史蒂芬海鷗在過去2個月內就偷走30包左右的零食，「我試圖向當局解釋，我因為一隻海鷗而損失了庫存，他們卻認為這是一個笑話。」

店家坦言，為了防止史蒂芬行竊，曾將最辣的洋芋片擺在牠習慣犯案的位置，沒想到精明的史蒂芬仍會偷走牠最愛的燒烤口味，「許多顧客都曾見證史蒂芬的事蹟，牠並不害羞」。

In the UK, a seagull was officially banned from entering a store because it often came in and stole chips.



Lyndale Central store workers couldn't stand the impudence of the bird, which stole about 30 packets of crisps over the past 20 months. To fight the feathered thief, at… pic.twitter.com/wDhmT4OXzq