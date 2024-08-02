為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

首頁　>　蒐奇

2個月不見30包零食！超商被海鷗順「嘴」牽「洋」 貼公告籲隨手關門

英國1隻海鷗小偷短短2個月內偷走超商30包零食，店家逼不得已製作「隨手關門」的公告，防止更多洋芋片不翼而飛。（擷取自@NewsArticleColl/X）

英國1隻海鷗小偷短短2個月內偷走超商30包零食，店家逼不得已製作「隨手關門」的公告，防止更多洋芋片不翼而飛。（擷取自@NewsArticleColl/X）

2024/08/02 17:06

劉家凱／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國1家便利商店近日貼出「隨手關門」的公告，目的不是為了減少冷氣外洩，而是要防止海鷗入店行竊。

綜合外媒報導，這隻海鷗名叫史蒂芬（Steven Seagull），6年前開始在多塞特郡（Dorset）1間超商順「嘴」牽「洋」，經常趁店門敞開時用嘴叼走門邊的洋芋片，有時甚至會直接站在門口，用嘴破壞包裝請同類吃。

林戴爾中央商店（Lyndale Central store）店長表示，狡猾的史蒂芬海鷗在過去2個月內就偷走30包左右的零食，「我試圖向當局解釋，我因為一隻海鷗而損失了庫存，他們卻認為這是一個笑話。」

店家坦言，為了防止史蒂芬行竊，曾將最辣的洋芋片擺在牠習慣犯案的位置，沒想到精明的史蒂芬仍會偷走牠最愛的燒烤口味，「許多顧客都曾見證史蒂芬的事蹟，牠並不害羞」。

