完全沒有剪接！ 美國警察超神花式投籃讓人看呆了
Trickshotcop是來自美國洛杉機警察局的花式籃球高手。（圖片由Trickshotcop授權）

2019-08-16 18:30

〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕美國洛杉磯警察局裡有一位很會花式投籃的警察Trickshotcop，似乎怎麼投籃都難不倒他，他在InstagramYouTube上秀出各種特技影片，像是透過牆壁反彈投籃，或是在中場胯下運球後背對籃框投籃，由於太過神奇還遭到網友質疑是不是剪接的，他用一鏡到底的方式拍攝影片破除謠言，證明自己的實力。

Trickshotcop大學時期，本來有機會打籃球，但在球季開打前動了膝蓋手術，膝傷不得不讓他重新思考自己的前途，最終成為一名警察，他在兩年前發現自己有花式投籃的天份並開始練習，現在花式投籃變成他和民眾打交道最好的方式，也展現出警察平易近人的一面。

