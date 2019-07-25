正妹犀牛媽媽！ 黏人犀牛寶寶找她討抱抱討親親
Jamie Traynor和犀牛親切互動。（Jamie Traynor授權）

〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕犀牛是世界最大的陸上動物之一，但你曾想過犀牛也能像小狗小貓一樣親近人嗎？來自南非的Jamie Traynor常在Instagram秀出她和犀牛的親密互動，她身邊的犀牛不斷找她討抱抱、討親親，看得讓人心都融化了！

這些犀牛都是來自南非犀牛孤兒院，Jaime Traynor曾是南非犀牛孤兒院的管理員，她就像犀牛媽媽，照顧受傷的犀牛和犀牛寶寶，她曾說和這些大個子玩鬧在一起，偶爾會弄到瘀青，但是比起這個，盜獵者的威脅才令人擔心，她擔任管理員時最難過的事，就是眼睜睜看著重傷的犀牛死去。

Traynor現在攻讀獸醫學位，放假時候才會回去看這些犀牛，想必她將來會奉獻所學，拯救更多受威脅的野生動物。

  • Jamie Traynor遛犀牛。（Jamie Traynor授權）

