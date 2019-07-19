「這部電影裡有貓嗎？」 這個推特帳號給狂熱貓奴答案啦

2019-07-19 18:30

〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕貓可說是人類最喜歡的生物之一，瞬間就能謀殺大量的記憶體。而在這些死忠貓奴之中，肯定有人比起電影情節，更在意電影裡有沒有貓的戲份（？）。推特帳號「這部電影裡有貓嗎？（Is there a cat in this movie?）」，就貼心的為大家解答問題，告訴大家這部電影裡到底有沒有喵星人的戲份。

MIB星際戰警（1997）：有

Men In Black （1997）: Yes pic.twitter.com/Vb0ZizgXEM — Is there a cat in this movie? （@catinthemovie） 2019年5月26日

雨果的冒險（2013）：有

Hugo （2013）: Yes pic.twitter.com/9vq1l3FSsJ — Is there a cat in this movie? （@catinthemovie） 2019年6月11日

神鬼傳奇（1999）：有

The Mummy （1999）: Yes pic.twitter.com/cj2fzloWJb — Is there a cat in this movie? （@catinthemovie） 2019年6月28日

真的是相當佩服這個推主的耐心以及對貓咪的熱情，如果很在意想看的電影裡有沒有貓的話，不妨也去這個頁面查查看吧！

