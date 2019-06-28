畫布上揮灑不用顏料！ 他只要一條條牛仔褲就可以

〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕來自英國的Ian Berry 創作了許多藍色調的畫作，遠看只會以為他使用了很多藍色顏料，近看才會發現這些畫作的所有圖案都是由藍色牛仔褲拼貼而成，每塊布料都是由他仔細挑選、剪下黏貼，並沒有額外漂白或是上色。
Ian Berry作品的魅力之處正在近距離觀看時，可以看到他運用丹寧布深淺不一的色澤，創造出畫面的明暗對比，還有使用拼貼手法形成層層堆疊的立體感。他除了描繪都市的日常生活，也有許多為名人製作的肖像畫，他的作品不侷限於畫作，也將觸角延伸到裝置藝術，用丹寧布打造出都市裡隨處可見的街角，例如書報攤、唱片行和洗衣店等。
Ian Berry的創作起點來自某天幫忙整理母親屋子內的一堆舊牛仔褲，他沒有把舊褲丟掉，反而從這堆舊褲中看到創作的潛力。雖然一開始使用丹寧布創作的確是有些噱頭的成分，但隨著手藝精進，當他看到觀眾誤以為他的作品是照片時的成就感，讓他覺得很有趣。
他的工作室裡有堆積如山的各式藍色系牛仔褲，除了知名品牌提供，也有一般民眾捐贈給他創作。有人問他除了丹寧布，為何不考慮用其它材料創作？他說丹寧布很適合表現都市氛圍，而且光是丹寧布，他還有許許多多的點子等著實踐呢！
Not long to go now to my London Solo show, Hotel California. And while it does feature hotels, of course the Eagles 1977 song was not really about a hotel, nor is this piece. It’s my friends home, directors Anthony and Valarie who make up Atanasio+Martinez @anthonyatanasio Palm Spring modernist home. It’s stunning Can’t wait to show you more of this piece, and, tell more about the home. #ianberry #anthonyatanasio #modernist #palmspring #palmspringers #hampstead #huddersfield #denimart #jeansart #doneindenim #denimondenim the #denimdude #artindenim #californianart #palmspringart #fiberart #textileart #cattogallery #atanasiomartinez
Here it is. The portrait of Scottish supermodel @euniceolumide all #doneindenim for the Switch exhibition for the charity #fuelpovertyaction coinciding with @londonfashionweek to bring awareness for Fuel Poverty Action campaigning against mammoth fuel bills and working towards an affordable, sustainable and democratic energy system. Eunice is very much a campaigner for this and was behind this event. The piece can be seen now at @clerkenwellldn with @olumidegallery with more info at www.ianberry.art