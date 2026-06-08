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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese groups attend Tokyo Pride over weekend

    2026/06/08 03:00
    Representative to Japan Lee Yi-yang, center behind banner, poses for a photograph with Taiwanese participants at Tokyo Pride yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Representative to Japan Lee Yi-yang, center behind banner, poses for a photograph with Taiwanese participants at Tokyo Pride yesterday. Photo: CNA

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese groups participated in this year’s Tokyo Pride over the weekend, marking the nation’s sixth appearance in the event.

    The 200,000 people who joined the event were introduced to Taiwan’s LGBTQIA+ rights history, and its temples and night markets

    The two-day event’s theme was “A Future Opened by Diversity and Equality,” and was attended by more than 200 companies and organizations.

    The Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights （TAPCPR）, Taiwan AIDS Foundation, and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan participated in the parade and hosted a booth named “Team Taiwan” to convey the nation’s message on equality, TAPCPR said.

    Taiwan has ranked among the top countries in gender equality indicators since it legalized marriage equality in 2019, Representative to Japan Lee Yi-yang （李逸洋） said.

    The nation is happy to make friends globally based on the shared values of democracy, human rights and gender equality, and welcomes those who support LGBTQIA+ rights to visit Taiwan and experience firsthand how diversity and equality are reflected in everyday life, he said.

    Team Taiwan showcased the nation’s temples and night markets, the statement said.

    The team reinterpreted traditional temple zodiac fortunes from a gender equality perspective and incorporated milestones from Taiwan’s gender rights movement to create a fortune-drawing activity, it added.

    Team Taiwan combined advocacy, public health education and cultural exchange, and as a result, many engaged with their booth, the statement said.

    Their participation highlighted Taiwan’s role as a pioneer of democracy and equality in Asia, showing the world the vibrant value of diverse identities, the statement added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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