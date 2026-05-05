《TAIPEI TIMES》 Two Hon Hai-built satellites launched from US into orbit

The second-generation PEARL satellite undertakes pre-launch tests. Photo courtesy of National Central University

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Two second-generation satellites developed by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co （鴻海精密） were launched on Sunday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the company said yesterday.

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The low earth orbit satellites PEARL-1A and PEARL-2B, which have entered their intended orbits, are primarily designed for payload technology verification in communication and aerospace science, with an expected on-orbit mission duration of one to three years, Hon Hai said in a news release.

The second-generation satellites are equipped with Ka-band inter-satellite link （ISL） payloads that enable broadband communication with ground stations, as well as peer-to-peer link verification between the two satellites, the company said.

They also carry a compact ionospheric probe （CIP） to monitor the space communication environment, said the company, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group （富士康科技集團）.

Hon Hai said the advances allow it to utilize beam planning and constellation design tools more effectively, which in turn strengthens its future application capabilities in low earth orbit systems.

Meanwhile, National Central University （NCU）, which co-developed the satellites, said on Sunday that it was the first Taiwanese double-satellite Ka-band ISL verification.

It was the first time a CIP, made by NCU, was deployed on two satellites on the same orbit, which can assist in clarifying the causes and extent of space communication interference, the university said in a statement.

According to Hon Hai, the PEARL project demonstrates its positioning in the space industry, with its project team accumulating extensive experience from orbital operations of the first generation mission through receiving stations in Taiwan and Europe.

The company said its research and development （R&D） arm, Hon Hai Institute, was responsible for developing the satellites, from pre-launch system integration to post-launch on-orbit operations and data verification.

The PEARL satellite design integrates Hon Hai’s proprietary camera payloads with mature internal and external components, with the R&D team performing system optimizations, based on feedback from the first generation satellites’ operations, it said.

The PEARL mission series serves to establish “on-orbit practical experience” for continued optimization of next-generation satellites’ design and integration capabilities, enhancing Hon Hai’s global competitiveness, the company said.

It should accelerate Hon Hai’s focus on diverse application scenarios, including mobile communication supplements, direct-to-cell, remote area connectivity, industrial Internet of Things and backup communications for specific environments, it said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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