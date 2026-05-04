《TAIPEI TIMES》 President Lai, King Mswati reaffirm ties

President William Lai, center right, and King Mswati III of Eswatini, center left, walk past an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Mandvulo Grand Hall in Matsapha, Eswatini, on Saturday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

UNBOWED: No country has the right to obstruct Taiwan’s contributions to the world, Lai said, referencing revocation of overflight permits attributed to pressure from China

/ Staff writer, with CNA

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President William Lai （賴清德） and King Mswati III on Saturday reaffirmed diplomatic ties during the first day of Lai’s visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini, after an earlier trip to Taiwan’s sole African ally was suspended due to revoked overflight permits.

After arriving at 9am on Saturday, Lai was welcomed at the airport by Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Dlamini and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Pholile Shakantu.

The king later greeted Lai at the Mandvulo Grand Hall at Lozitha Royal Palace with a military salute ceremony, the two governments said in separate statements.

During a bilateral meeting, Lai and the king discussed this year’s 58th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

A joint communique released after the meeting said both sides would continue bolstering collaboration and enhancing trade relations.

They also witnessed the signing of an agreement on mutual assistance in customs matters by Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） and Shakantu.

The Presidential Office announced on April 21 that Lai’s planned visit to Eswatini — to mark the 40th anniversary of Mswati’s accession and his 58th birthday — had been suspended after the Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar revoked overflight permits for Lai’s chartered plane.

Lai’s office said the revocations were due to China’s “economic coercion” of the African nations.

While neither Taiwan nor Eswatini has disclosed how Lai ultimately reached the kingdom, local media reported that Lai traveled aboard the king’s private jet — an Airbus A340-313 — flying directly from Taipei to Eswatini.

The aircraft had flown to Taiwan earlier, carrying the king’s special envoy and Eswatini Deputy Prime Minister Thulisile Dladla. Lai met Dladla at the Presidential Office in Taipei on Thursday.

King Mswati III on Saturday welcomed Lai despite the delay, the Presidential Office said in a statement.

“We would like to assure you, as well as the government and people of Taiwan, that the Kingdom of Eswatini stands ready to support all the achievements Taiwan seeks, including its participation in the international community,” he said.

Lai thanked the king for facilitating his visit and reiterated that the Republic of China is a sovereign state.

“No country has the right, nor should it obstruct Taiwan’s contributions to the world,” he said, referring to China.

“Taiwan will continue to bolster its strength and confidently expand its presence on the global stage,” he added.

Lai also praised King Mswati III as “a king with vision, courage, wisdom and kindness,” adding that Taiwan is honored to count him as a friend.

“On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to sincerely invite you to visit Taiwan once again, so that we can further strengthen our diplomatic bonds,” Lai said.

The king last visited Taiwan in 2024.

As part of the visit, Lai gave five cows to the king and three to the queen mother, in line with local customs in which cattle carry deep cultural significance, Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo （郭雅慧） said yesterday.

Cattle are closely tied to wealth and social status in Eswatini and are often used in traditional ceremonies.

Lai also presented gifts highlighting Taiwan’s cultural identity, including a miniature model of a tatala, a traditional fishing boat used by the Tao people of Orchid Island （Lanyu, 蘭嶼）, green tea from Taitung County’s Luye Township （鹿野） and porcelain stackable teacups inspired by Taipei 101.

The gifts were chosen to convey Taiwan’s blessings, while showcasing the country’s indigenous heritage and cultural creativity, Kuo said.

Lai and his delegation are to visit several Taiwan-backed projects in Eswatini, including the Taiwan Industrial Innovation Park, a strategic oil reserve facility and the newly opened International Convention Center, the Presidential Office said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

President William Lai, center left, and King Mswati III of Eswatini, center right, share a hug at the Mandvulo Grand Hall in Matsapha, Eswatini, on Saturday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

President William Lai, left, and King Mswati III, pose for a photograph at the Mandvulo Grand Hall in Matsapha, Eswatini, on Saturday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

President William Lai, center left, and King Mswati III of Eswatini, center right, attend a state banquet in Eswatini on Saturday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

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