為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 President Lai, King Mswati reaffirm ties

    2026/05/04 03:00
    President William Lai, center right, and King Mswati III of Eswatini, center left, walk past an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Mandvulo Grand Hall in Matsapha, Eswatini, on Saturday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

    President William Lai, center right, and King Mswati III of Eswatini, center left, walk past an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Mandvulo Grand Hall in Matsapha, Eswatini, on Saturday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

    UNBOWED: No country has the right to obstruct Taiwan’s contributions to the world, Lai said, referencing revocation of overflight permits attributed to pressure from China

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    President William Lai （賴清德） and King Mswati III on Saturday reaffirmed diplomatic ties during the first day of Lai’s visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini, after an earlier trip to Taiwan’s sole African ally was suspended due to revoked overflight permits.

    After arriving at 9am on Saturday, Lai was welcomed at the airport by Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Dlamini and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Pholile Shakantu.

    The king later greeted Lai at the Mandvulo Grand Hall at Lozitha Royal Palace with a military salute ceremony, the two governments said in separate statements.

    During a bilateral meeting, Lai and the king discussed this year’s 58th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

    A joint communique released after the meeting said both sides would continue bolstering collaboration and enhancing trade relations.

    They also witnessed the signing of an agreement on mutual assistance in customs matters by Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） and Shakantu.

    The Presidential Office announced on April 21 that Lai’s planned visit to Eswatini — to mark the 40th anniversary of Mswati’s accession and his 58th birthday — had been suspended after the Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar revoked overflight permits for Lai’s chartered plane.

    Lai’s office said the revocations were due to China’s “economic coercion” of the African nations.

    While neither Taiwan nor Eswatini has disclosed how Lai ultimately reached the kingdom, local media reported that Lai traveled aboard the king’s private jet — an Airbus A340-313 — flying directly from Taipei to Eswatini.

    The aircraft had flown to Taiwan earlier, carrying the king’s special envoy and Eswatini Deputy Prime Minister Thulisile Dladla. Lai met Dladla at the Presidential Office in Taipei on Thursday.

    King Mswati III on Saturday welcomed Lai despite the delay, the Presidential Office said in a statement.

    “We would like to assure you, as well as the government and people of Taiwan, that the Kingdom of Eswatini stands ready to support all the achievements Taiwan seeks, including its participation in the international community,” he said.

    Lai thanked the king for facilitating his visit and reiterated that the Republic of China is a sovereign state.

    “No country has the right, nor should it obstruct Taiwan’s contributions to the world,” he said, referring to China.

    “Taiwan will continue to bolster its strength and confidently expand its presence on the global stage,” he added.

    Lai also praised King Mswati III as “a king with vision, courage, wisdom and kindness,” adding that Taiwan is honored to count him as a friend.

    “On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to sincerely invite you to visit Taiwan once again, so that we can further strengthen our diplomatic bonds,” Lai said.

    The king last visited Taiwan in 2024.

    As part of the visit, Lai gave five cows to the king and three to the queen mother, in line with local customs in which cattle carry deep cultural significance, Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo （郭雅慧） said yesterday.

    Cattle are closely tied to wealth and social status in Eswatini and are often used in traditional ceremonies.

    Lai also presented gifts highlighting Taiwan’s cultural identity, including a miniature model of a tatala, a traditional fishing boat used by the Tao people of Orchid Island （Lanyu, 蘭嶼）, green tea from Taitung County’s Luye Township （鹿野） and porcelain stackable teacups inspired by Taipei 101.

    The gifts were chosen to convey Taiwan’s blessings, while showcasing the country’s indigenous heritage and cultural creativity, Kuo said.

    Lai and his delegation are to visit several Taiwan-backed projects in Eswatini, including the Taiwan Industrial Innovation Park, a strategic oil reserve facility and the newly opened International Convention Center, the Presidential Office said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    President William Lai, center left, and King Mswati III of Eswatini, center right, share a hug at the Mandvulo Grand Hall in Matsapha, Eswatini, on Saturday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

    President William Lai, center left, and King Mswati III of Eswatini, center right, share a hug at the Mandvulo Grand Hall in Matsapha, Eswatini, on Saturday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

    President William Lai, left, and King Mswati III, pose for a photograph at the Mandvulo Grand Hall in Matsapha, Eswatini, on Saturday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

    President William Lai, left, and King Mswati III, pose for a photograph at the Mandvulo Grand Hall in Matsapha, Eswatini, on Saturday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

    President William Lai, center left, and King Mswati III of Eswatini, center right, attend a state banquet in Eswatini on Saturday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

    President William Lai, center left, and King Mswati III of Eswatini, center right, attend a state banquet in Eswatini on Saturday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播