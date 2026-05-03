《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lai lands in Eswatini despite revoked flight permits

President William Lai, center, waves upon arriving in Eswatini yesterday. Photo: Screen grab from Lai’s Facebook page

DELAYED BUT DETERMINED: The president’s visit highlights Taiwan’s right to international engagement amid regional pressure from China

By Su Yung-yao / Staff writer, with CNA

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President Willaim Lai （賴清德） yesterday arrived in Eswatini, more than a week after his planned visit to Taiwan’s sole African ally was suspended because of revoked overflight permits.

“The visit, originally scheduled for April 22, was postponed due to unforeseen external factors,” Lai wrote on social media. “After several days of careful arrangements by our diplomatic and national security teams, we successfully arrived today.”

Lai said he looked forward to further deepening Taiwan-Eswatini relations through closer cooperation in the economy, agriculture, culture and education, as well as advancing the nation’s international partnerships.

The president was initially scheduled to arrive in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of King Mswati III’s accession to the throne and his 58th birthday.

“On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I will express my sincere gratitude to His Majesty King Mswati III and the government of Eswatini,” Lai wrote. “Engaging with the world and working hand in hand with every force for good is an inalienable right of the Taiwanese people, and it is also our commitment to the international community.”

“When confronted with unfair suppression, we will respond with justice and reason,” Lai wrote. “As a people who cherish freedom and peace, we do not seek confrontation, but we will never give up our path toward the world.”

The Presidential Office on April 21 announced that the planned visit had been suspended, because the Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar, countries along the flight path of Lai’s chartered plane, had unexpectedly rescinded overflight permits.

The office cited China’s “economic coercion” of the three states as the reason for the revocation of the permits.

Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo （郭雅慧） said that after the delegation arrived in Eswatini yesterday, Ambassador to Eswatini Jeremy Liang （梁洪昇） and Eswatini Chief Protocol Officer Khandlela Mdluli welcomed Lai aboard the plane.

Eswatini Prime Minister Russell Dlamini and Eswatini Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Pholile Shakantu also greeted Lai and accompanied him as he inspected the Eswatini Guard of Honor, Kuo said, adding that the president also warmly greeted personnel from the Taipei mission, technical team members and their families who had come to welcome him.

Lai was set to hold bilateral talks with the king, and witness the signing of the Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement between Taiwan and Eswatini, as well as the signing of a joint communique, she added.

In Taipei, Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） said the government was “deeply grateful for the long-standing and strong friendship between Eswatini and the Republic of China [Taiwan], which has made President Lai’s visit possible.”

“This also demonstrates that Taiwan has the right and the freedom to engage with the world, and that the world is welcoming us with open arms,” he said. “We will continue to strengthen cooperation with countries that share our democratic values and remain a reliable partner to all our international allies.”

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chiu Chih-wei （邱志偉） said Lai’s breakthrough carries significant implications for Taiwan’s diplomatic ties in Africa, demonstrating that China cannot define the nation’s status.

The Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） said it wishes Lai a smooth visit in Eswatini and hopes it would help deepen bilateral ties.

Lai’s national security and foreign affairs teams should learn from the previous mission, when a planned trip to Eswatini was canceled due to a serious misjudgement of the international situation, it said, adding that “they must thoroughly review and reflect on that experience to ensure such mistakes are not repeated, so as to safeguard the Republic of China’s national dignity and standing.”

Additional reporting by Chung Li-hua, Chen Cheng-yu and Lo Kuo-chia

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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