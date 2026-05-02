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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Beijing likely forced cancelation of rights event in Zambia, HRW says

    2026/05/02 03:00
    People pose for a photo at RightsCon in Taipei on Feb. 24 last year. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

    People pose for a photo at RightsCon in Taipei on Feb. 24 last year. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

    RIGHTSCON: China had voiced its displeasure to Zambia about inviting Taiwanese to the event that is to be held in a venue donated by Beijing, the rights group said

    By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

    China likely coerced Zambia into canceling RightsCon — the world’s largest human rights and technology conference — to stop Taiwanese representatives from attending, Human Rights Watch （HRW） said yesterday.

    The 14th edition of RightsCon was to be held in Zambia’s capital of Lusaka from Tuesday to Friday next week.

    On Wednesday, Zambian Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati said in a news release that the event had been postponed to “ensure full alignment with Zambia’s national values, policy priorities and broader public interest considerations.”

    In a news release, HRW said Zambia’s cancelation of the event raised doubts about that government’s commitment to rights and transparency.

    Citing an unnamed activist involved in organizing RightsCon, the group said the Chinese government had expressed its displeasure to Zambia about inviting Taiwanese to the event.

    Zambian-based media reported that the real reason for the cancelation was that “the program involves Taiwanese delegates who would potentially speak against China at a venue donated by the Chinese government,” citing multiple “well-placed” sources.

    The Mulungushi International Convention Center, which was to host the event, was renovated in 2020 with about US$60 million in funds from Beijing, HRW said.

    Lusaka at the time called the project a “gift” from China with “no strings attached.”

    The group said that it could not independently verify whether Beijing had a role in Zambia’s decision.

    The Zambian government and the Chinese embassy in Lusaka did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    China is a major investor in Zambia, which is a part of Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative, HRW said.

    “Human Rights Watch has long documented abusive health, safety and labor conditions associated with Chinese mining interests, some of which pose harm to residents,” it said.

    “The cancelation of RightsCon underscores the need for such events to be hosted in countries where the government openly embraces debate on human rights and supports fundamental freedoms,” it added.

    Taiwan hosted the 13th edition of RightsCon last year.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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