《TAIPEI TIMES》 Woman detained in alleged mercy killing of bedridden sister

Police tape cordons off the site of an alleged mercy killing of a bedridden woman in Tainan’s West Central District earlier this week. Photo courtesy of a reader

/ Staff writer, with CNA, TAINAN

An 84-year-old woman in Tainan has been detained by prosecutors for allegedly killing her 92-year-old bedridden sister, in what police described as a tragic case involving assisted euthanasia.

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The younger sister is suspected of using a kitchen knife and a fruit knife to slash her elder sister’s neck, causing fatal blood loss, the Second Precinct of the Tainan Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to the sisters’ apartment in West Central District （中西） after receiving a report at about 1am on Wednesday.

The sisters, surnamed Yeh （葉）, had been living together and relying on each other, police said.

The elder sister had been bedridden and cared for solely by the suspect.

On Tuesday evening, she reportedly expressed a wish to die due to prolonged suffering and concern over burdening her sibling.

The younger sister then allegedly carried out the act before calling police to turn herself in.

The suspect was referred to prosecutors on suspicion of murder.

After questioning, prosecutors sought her detention, which was approved by the Tainan District Court on Thursday.

Tainan Health Bureau yesterday said officials had visited the elder sister at home on Tuesday.

They assessed that she was unable to perform daily activities such as moving around, bathing and eating without assistance, and classified her as Level 7 under the Case-Mix System, indicating the highest level of long-term care needed, it said.

The bureau said it had begun planning follow-up long-term care services and activated an intervention mechanism.

However, at the time, the younger sister preferred to first arrange hospitalization and hire a caregiver to assist with care, with plans to transition to institutional respite care services after discharge, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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