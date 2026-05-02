為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Woman detained in alleged mercy killing of bedridden sister

    2026/05/02 03:00
    Police tape cordons off the site of an alleged mercy killing of a bedridden woman in Tainan’s West Central District earlier this week. Photo courtesy of a reader

    Police tape cordons off the site of an alleged mercy killing of a bedridden woman in Tainan’s West Central District earlier this week. Photo courtesy of a reader

    / Staff writer, with CNA, TAINAN

    An 84-year-old woman in Tainan has been detained by prosecutors for allegedly killing her 92-year-old bedridden sister, in what police described as a tragic case involving assisted euthanasia.

    The younger sister is suspected of using a kitchen knife and a fruit knife to slash her elder sister’s neck, causing fatal blood loss, the Second Precinct of the Tainan Police Department said.

    Officers were dispatched to the sisters’ apartment in West Central District （中西） after receiving a report at about 1am on Wednesday.

    The sisters, surnamed Yeh （葉）, had been living together and relying on each other, police said.

    The elder sister had been bedridden and cared for solely by the suspect.

    On Tuesday evening, she reportedly expressed a wish to die due to prolonged suffering and concern over burdening her sibling.

    The younger sister then allegedly carried out the act before calling police to turn herself in.

    The suspect was referred to prosecutors on suspicion of murder.

    After questioning, prosecutors sought her detention, which was approved by the Tainan District Court on Thursday.

    Tainan Health Bureau yesterday said officials had visited the elder sister at home on Tuesday.

    They assessed that she was unable to perform daily activities such as moving around, bathing and eating without assistance, and classified her as Level 7 under the Case-Mix System, indicating the highest level of long-term care needed, it said.

    The bureau said it had begun planning follow-up long-term care services and activated an intervention mechanism.

    However, at the time, the younger sister preferred to first arrange hospitalization and hire a caregiver to assist with care, with plans to transition to institutional respite care services after discharge, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播