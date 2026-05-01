為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Student who allegedly disrupted rail network on bail

    2026/05/01 03:00
    Communications equipment confiscated from a man suspected of interfering with Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp’s radio communication network is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office via CNA

    Communications equipment confiscated from a man suspected of interfering with Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp’s radio communication network is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office via CNA

    By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

    A 23-year-old college student was released on NT$100,000 bail on Wednesday night, as investigators probe allegations that he gained unauthorized access to Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp’s （THSRC） radio communication network, disrupting railway services.

    The incident occurred at 11:23pm on April 5, when the high-speed rail’s operations control center received an alarm from a handheld radio belonging to its maintenance department, causing three operating trains to halt for emergency stops, THSRC said in a statement.

    Normal train services resumed at 11:43pm, after inspections were completed, the company said.

    The operations control center later tried to contact the person who sent the alert message, who gave contradictory statements and avoided further discussions by terminating radio communication, it said.

    After ascertaining that all of its handheld radio devices were in place and functioning normally, the company reported the case to the police on April 6, and sought assistance from the Railway Police Bureau and the Criminal Investigation Bureau’s Electronic Investigation Brigade.

    The Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday said that police identified a suspect, a male college student surnamed Lin （林）. He was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

    Police secured warrants to search his residence and workplaces, and confiscated radio communication and electronic devices, the prosecutors’ office said.

    Lin, a radio enthusiast, reportedly studies at a university in central Taiwan. He is suspected of using his radio equipment to impersonate high-speed rail radio parameters.

    Lin is suspected of contravening the Railway Act （鐵路法） for unlawfully exploiting computer system’s vulnerabilities to intrude into the core information and communication systems of important railway institutions, facilities or equipment, and by unlawfully using other electromagnetic methods to interfere with railway-related equipment and impair its normal operations, prosecutors said.

    He is also suspected of breaching the Criminal Code for endangering public transportation.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播