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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese hits his first MLB home run

    2026/04/28 03:00
    Detroit Tigers pinch hitter Lee Hao-yu, right, reacts with third base coach Joey Cora after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at in Cincinnati on Sunday. Photo: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

    Detroit Tigers pinch hitter Lee Hao-yu, right, reacts with third base coach Joey Cora after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at in Cincinnati on Sunday. Photo: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

    PINCH-HIT PERFECTION: The 23-year-old, called up this season, scored his first MLB home run on Sunday as the Tigers squared off away with the Cincinnati Reds

    / Staff Writer, with CNA

    Detroit Tigers infielder Lee Hao- yu （李灝宇）, the only active Taiwanese batter in MLB, crushed his first career home run on Sunday to help his team rally to an 8-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

    The Tigers’ No. 6 prospect came off the bench as a pinch hitter for third baseman Colt Keith in the top of the seventh inning, after Gleyber Torres reached on a fielding error with Detroit trailing 3-2.

    Facing a 145.7kph sinker from left-hander Sam Moll, Lee drove the ball to right-center field at Great American Ball Park for a two-run shot that put the Tigers ahead 4-3.

    “Really, it’s different, because I’m pinch-hitting,” Lee was quoted as saying by MLB.com’s Jason Beck.

    “When I’m dreaming, I’m always starting, but it’s pretty awesome to me: Pinch-hitting and hit a homer, show the manager that even when I’m not starting, I’m always ready to hit,” he added.

    The home run, which came after he had gone hitless in his previous four at-bats, registered an exit velocity of 170.2kph, a 26-degree launch angle, and traveled 122.5m, according to MLB.

    The 23-year-old Taiwanese infielder could not hide his excitement after making contact. He yelled, jumped and pumped his chest while rounding the bases so fast that Torres and third base coach Joey Cora reminded him to slow down when he neared third base so he would not pass Torres and be called out.

    “The first thing I thought was: ‘Please don’t catch Gleyber,’” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said, sparking laughter from reporters.

    “He was going so fast and with so much intent, and I want him to enjoy it,” Hinch said. “And I love how much he puts into it. It’s probably one of the first times he’s going to really feel a part of something big, because we were down to up.”

    The team later retrieved the ball for Lee, who said he would “keep it like a baby,” when asked what he planned to do with it.

    The home run led to a four-run seventh inning for Detroit, including a solo shot by Spencer Torkelson, his fifth straight game with a home run.

    Lee remained in the game at third base and struck out in his second at-bat in the eighth. He is batting .211 with four hits in 19 at-bats and one walk.

    After an oblique strain delayed his start to the season, Lee was called up from Triple-A on April 17 as an injury replacement for utility player Zach McKinstry, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with left hip and abdominal inflammation.

    According to a Tigers medical update, McKinstry is rehabilitating with light baseball activity.

    Sunday’s win saved the Tigers from a sweep in the three- game series against the Reds. The Tigers, tied with the Cleveland Guardians atop the American League Central Division at 15-14, are scheduled against the Atlanta Braves for a three-game road series before returning to Detroit.

    Also on Sunday, it was:

    ‧ Braves 6, Phillies 2

    ‧ Rockies 3, Mets 1 （Game 1）

    ‧ Rockies 3, Mets 0 （Game 2）

    ‧ Blue Jays 4, Guardians 2

    ‧ Rays 4, Twins 2

    ‧ Tigers 8, Reds 3

    ‧ Nationals 2, White Sox 1 （10 innings）

    ‧ Astros 7, Yankees 4

    ‧ Mariners 3, Cardinals 2

    ‧ Brewers 5, Pirates 0

    ‧ Athletics 2, Rangers 1

    ‧ Diamondbacks 12, Padres 7

    ‧ Dodgers 6, Cubs 0

    ‧ Royals 11, Angels 9 （10 innings）

    ‧ Giants 6, Marlins 3

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Detroit Tigers player Lee Hao-yu throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer out in the ninth inning. Photo: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

    Detroit Tigers player Lee Hao-yu throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer out in the ninth inning. Photo: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

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