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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 New quantum technology office launched in Taipei

    2026/04/28 03:00
    Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin, front row, fifth right, and others pose for a photograph at a launch ceremony in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin, front row, fifth right, and others pose for a photograph at a launch ceremony in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    NEXT WAVE OF INNOVATION:The office aims to integrate resources across industry, academia and research institutions, helping secure a key position in the industry

    By Meryl Kao / Staff reporter

    Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin （龔明鑫） yesterday said that quantum technology is set to become Taiwan’s next wave of innovation after artificial intelligence （AI）, as the ministry launched a new office to promote the technology and support firms in the industry.

    While quantum computing is advancing rapidly, barriers to the technology’s commercialization remain high, with many companies still assessing how to enter the field and connect with global markets, Kung said in his opening remarks at the launch event in Taipei.

    The new office aims to integrate resources across industry, academia and research institutions, helping Taiwan secure a key position in the early stages of quantum industry development, he said.

    Taiwan is not starting from scratch in entering this field, as the nation already possesses key capabilities in qubit manufacturing and applications, supported by strengths in semiconductor processes, and advanced packaging and system integration, the minister said.

    More importantly, Taiwan’s ability to integrate components and technologies from different vendors into functional systems is critical for advancing quantum computing toward practical use, Kung said.

    The office aims to promote international partnerships, strengthen industry support and build cross-disciplinary platforms, he said.

    It is expected to help lower entry barriers for domestic companies, secure global orders and attract foreign companies to set up research-and-development centers in Taiwan, boosting the local supply chain, he added.

    Two to three international corporations are in talks with the ministry to set up research-and-development centers, with expected investment of at least NT$100 million （US$3.18 million） each, Department of Industrial Technology Director-General Kuo Chao-chung （郭肇中） said.

    Among them, at least one company is expected to make an investment and cooperate with the ministry in the field of quantum computing this year, Kuo said.

    Strong demand for Nvidia Corp-based servers, which have delivered solid profitability, has boosted industry confidence and a willingness to invest in next-generation quantum computing technologies in collaboration with the government, he said.

    While Taiwan has clear advantages in areas such as chip design and system integration, domestic companies are expected to collaborate with the ministry in developing quantum technology, Kuo said.

    More than 10 firms are expected to invest in the field, as quantum technologies — which involve ultra-low temperatures and precision manufacturing — require advanced materials, and cabling and control systems, areas where Taiwan holds strong advantages, he said.

    Taiwan has established a key global position in semiconductors over the past 40 years, and the ministry expects the collaboration between the public and private sectors to help transform Taiwan from a “silicon island” into a “quantum island” as the quantum industry takes shape, Kung said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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