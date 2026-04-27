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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan’s drone exports in Q1 exceed last year’s total

    2026/04/27 03:00
    A Taiwan-made drone is pictured at the International Oceanic, Terrestrial and Aerial Unmanned Vehicles and Self-Driving System Industry Chain Exhibition in Germany last year. Photo courtesy of the Chiayi County Government

    A Taiwan-made drone is pictured at the International Oceanic, Terrestrial and Aerial Unmanned Vehicles and Self-Driving System Industry Chain Exhibition in Germany last year. Photo courtesy of the Chiayi County Government

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan’s drone exports surged past US$100 million in the first quarter, exceeding last year’s full-year total, with the Czech Republic emerging as the largest buyer, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.

    Exports of complete drones reached US$115.85 million in the period, about 1.2 times the total recorded for all of last year, the ministry said in a report.

    Exports to the Czech Republic accounted for about US$100 million, far outpacing other markets. Poland, last year’s top destination, recorded about US$11.75 million in the first quarter.

    Taiwan’s drone exports have expanded rapidly in the past few years, with last year’s total of US$93.42 million marking a more than 20-fold increase from a year earlier, the ministry said.

    Growth has been supported by Taiwanese firms’ efforts to diversify overseas markets and rising global demand for “non-China supply chains,” it said.

    Geopolitical factors have also driven demand in Central and Eastern Europe, it said.

    Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, countries such as the Czech Republic, Poland and Lithuania have stepped up procurement of dual-use drones, and increased defense spending.

    Taiwanese suppliers’ capabilities in key components — including airframes, propulsion systems and communication modules — have aligned with regional demand, the ministry said.

    To tap long-term opportunities, the government has promoted industrial cooperation with Central and Eastern European countries through trade shows, business matchmaking and memorandums of understanding, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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