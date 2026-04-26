《TAIPEI TIMES》 School dedicated to Shinzo Abe’s policies opens

Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Chui-cheng presents a lecture at the Abe School of Politics and Economics in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Abe School of Politics and Economics opened in Taipei yesterday, bringing together government officials, academics and students to examine the legacy of late Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and promote Taiwan-Japan cooperation.

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Abe Shinzo Research Center director Li Shih-hui （李世暉） said the school had selected 32 participants from more than 60 applicants for the two-day program.

The program runs through today and is the first initiative of its kind dedicated to Abe’s political and economic thought.

The school, organized by National Chengchi University’s Abe Shinzo Research Center, would emphasize action-oriented leadership inspired by Abe’s vision, encouraging participants to contribute to their countries and societies through practical engagement, he said.

Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Chui-cheng （邱垂正） described Abe as a visionary leader whose “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” strategy has become a guiding framework for regional cooperation.

Taiwan plays a key role in the Indo-Pacific region amid growing geopolitical challenges, including military expansion and coercion by authoritarian regimes, he said, calling for closer collaboration with like-minded partners to safeguard regional stability.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Chen Ming-chi （陳明祺） underscored the importance of bolstering ties with democratic partners, and said Taiwan and Japan share values such as freedom, human rights and the rule of law.

Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association representative Naoya Araki said the program’s launch was “highly meaningful” amid growing geopolitical uncertainty, and expressed hope that participants would help advance Taiwan-Japan ties.

Japanese lawmaker Koichi Hagiuda said the global order is facing mounting challenges, adding that Abe’s vision remains a guiding light.

The Abe Shinzo Research Center, established on Sept. 21 last year, is the first institution globally dedicated to the study of Abe’s policies, diplomatic strategies and economic vision, while also promoting cooperation between Taiwan and Japan in areas such as security and trade.

The center plans to launch a similar program in Japan in spring next year, targeting members of Japan’s national and local legislatures as participants, Li said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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