《TAIPEI TIMES》 Health agency urges caution during pilgrimage

People crowd the vicinity of the Gongtian Temple in Miaoli County yesterday. Photo: CNA

By Lo Pi and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Health Promotion Administration has issued safety guidelines for endurance marching as a record-breaking 460,000 people embarked on the annual Baishatun Matsu pilgrimage starting last night.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The pilgrimage is a seven-day affair in which participants escort a palanquin bearing a statue of the goddess Matsu from Gongtian Temple （拱天宮） in Miaoli County to Chaotian Temple （朝天宮） in Yunlin County.

The agency urged people to protect themselves against inhalation of toxic fumes from incense and fireworks, heat exhaustion, and risks of dehydration and malnourishment.

Wearing masks rated for PM2.5 pollution is advised, as fireworks and incense could lead to surges of fine particulate matter concentrations in the air, which pose a risk to people with asthma or nasal allergies, it said.

Members of the publics should maintain situational awareness around firecrackers to minimize chances of injury or smoke inhalation, it said.

People experiencing difficulty breathing or tightness of chest should leave for an open area to rest, it said.

Those with chronically high blood pressure, blood sugar or blood lipid levels should undergo medical checkups to ensure they are fit before the undertaking, and carry their medicines at all times, it said.

They should stop physical exertion and seek medical attention immediately if they experience discomfort, the agency said.

Sunstroke and heat exhaustion are prevented by wearing protective clothing and proper hydration, and water should be consumed at regular intervals, not only when thirsty, it said.

Sports drinks or other beverages containing electrolytes are particularly useful to manage health risks related to heat, it added.

Vertigo, nausea and extreme fatigue are warning signs of sunstroke or heat exhaustion, and people with these symptoms must seek shelter or go to an aid station depending on the severity of their condition, it said.

Participants should take advantage of the abundant provisions prepared by the pilgrimage’s organizers, but avoid consuming food containing excessive amounts of lard, oil, sodium or sugar, it said.

The pilgrimage coincides with the spring season marked by significant temperature differentials from day to night and a high chance of rain, it said.

People taking part in the pilgrimage should layer clothes to provide proper insulation and the flexibility to adjust to various temperatures, the agency said.

These measures help maintain a stable core temperature to prevent cardiovascular incidents, the agency said.

Wearing well-fitting footwear would minimize the chances of friction injury, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法