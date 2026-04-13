《TAIPEI TIMES》 Three cities rack up big fines for illegal rentals

A hotel room in Yilan County is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Tsai Yun-jung, Taipei Times

By Huang Yi-ching and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Tainan, Taipei and New Taipei City recorded the highest fines nationwide for illegal accommodations in the first quarter of this year, with fines issued in the three cities each exceeding NT$7 million （US$220,639）, Tourism Administration data showed.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Among them, Taipei had the highest number of illegal short-term rental units, with 410.

There were 3,280 legally registered hotels nationwide in the first quarter, down by 14 properties, or 0.43 percent, from a year earlier, likely indicating operators exiting the market, the agency said.

However, the number of unregistered properties rose to 1,174, including 314 illegal hotels and 860 illegal short-term rental suites — an increase of 42 from a year earlier.

The rise was driven by growth in short-term rental units in urban areas, as well as more inspections by local governments, the agency said.

Of the 860 illegal short-term rental suites, Taipei accounted for 410, followed by Taichung with 187 and Kaohsiung with 113.

A total of 934 inspections of hotel operators were conducted in the first quarter, with Taipei recording the highest number at 286, followed by Kaohsiung with 114 and Tainan with 107.

Authorities issued 185 fines, with Taipei accounting for 74, Taichung 40 and Tainan 21. Total fines nationwide reached NT$32.67 million, with Tainan issuing the most at NT$7.42 million, followed by Taipei at NT$7.36 million and New Taipei City at NT$7.3 million.

There were 12,693 legally registered bed and breakfast （B&B） operations in the first quarter, an increase of 430 from a year earlier, the agency said.

It suggests that B&Bs — often run as side businesses renting spare rooms in private homes — are less affected by operating cost pressures, whereas hotels are more likely to suspend operations due to financial considerations.

The number of unregistered B&Bs fell to 541, down 44 from a year earlier, which the agency attributed to increased inspections by local governments, prompting some operators to register or cease operations.

A total of 2,291 inspections were conducted at B&Bs, with Taitung County recording the highest number at 983, followed by Pingtung County with 426 and Tainan with 226.

Authorities issued 56 fines in the category, with Tainan and Taitung each recording 10, followed by Yilan County with nine and Hualien County with seven.

Total fines for illegal B&B operations reached NT$3.87 million, with Yilan County issuing the most at NT$1.07 million, followed by Hualien County at NT$700,000 and Taitung County at NT$630,000.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法