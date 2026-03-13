《TAIPEI TIMES》 Cabinet seeks to reassure on US trade deal

Cabinet spokeswoman Michelle Lee speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Executive Yuan

ART: Taiwan and the US already reached a consensus on many issues covered by the Section 301 investigations, which the probe would reflect, a Cabinet spokeswoman said

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The benefits Taiwan secured under the US-Taiwan Agreement on Reciprocal Trade （ART） would not be affected by Washington’s decision to launch a probe into 16 economies, including Taiwan, under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, Cabinet spokeswoman Michelle Lee （李慧芝） said yesterday.

Lee said she is optimistic that the new probe would not negate the favorable terms Taiwan secured under the deal, which, among other terms, lowered US tariffs from 20 percent to 15 percent without stacking them on Taiwan exports that already have most-favored nation status.

The investigation is also unlikely to affect ART terms such as most favorable treatment for Taiwanese semiconductor exports, which were obtained in exchange for greater market access in Taiwan for US cars, pork and beef, among other concessions, she said.

“Taiwan and the US have reached a consensus on many issues covered by the Section 301 investigations,” Lee said in a statement. “Our side believes that the results of the investigations will largely reflect the outcomes achieved during negotiations over the ART, and that Taiwan’s comparative advantages and most favorable treatment will not be compromised.”

The government had learned of the Section 301 investigations before they were announced on Wednesday, Lee said, adding that the government would continue to maintain close contact with the Office of the US Trade Representative on the matter.

The US launched the series of new investigations into the manufacturing policies and practices of 16 trading partners, including Taiwan, China, Japan and the EU, citing concerns about excess capacity and overproduction.

The decision came less than three weeks after the US Supreme Court struck down sweeping global tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, and it is widely seen as an attempt by the White House to rebuild tariff pressure on trading partners.

Under the Section 301 provision, economies found to have adopted “unreasonable or discriminatory” measures against the US that “burden or restrict” its commerce could be subject to heavy tariffs.

During his first term, Trump invoked the provision as the basis for imposing a 25 percent tariff on many Chinese imports, on the grounds of forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft.

As of yesterday, Taiwan had not received any formal information from the US government about the legal status of the ART in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s ruling on Feb. 20.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

