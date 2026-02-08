《TAIPEI TIMES》 Trump to favor big defense spenders

US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Photo: CNP / Bloomberg

SHRINKING WINDOW:If Taiwan continues to stall the passage of its defense budget, the US might redirect arms sales to other, more proactive countries, an expert said

By Fang Wei-li / Staff reporter, with Reuters

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order for the customer list of US weapons that would prioritize countries with higher defense spending and strategic importance, the White House said on Friday.

The order establishing the “America First Arms Transfer Strategy” marks a significant shift in US arms sales policy. It directs federal agencies to prioritize foreign military sales to partners that have invested substantially in their own defense capabilities and occupy critical roles or geographies.

The move aims to accelerate delivery of US-manufactured weapons to allies deemed essential for regional security, while leveraging foreign purchases to expand domestic production capacity.

No specific countries were mentioned in the executive order.

“Future arms sales will prioritize American interests by using foreign purchases and capital to build American production and capacity,” the White House said.

Under the new strategy, the US secretaries of defense, state and commerce are tasked with developing a sales catalogue of prioritized platforms and systems, and identifying opportunities for sales that align with the strategy’s objectives.

For decades, the sales were delivered on a first come, first served basis.

The executive order also calls for streamlining bureaucratic processes, including enhanced end-use monitoring and third-party transfer procedures, to reduce delays and improve transparency.

The previous “partner-first” approach led to production backlogs and delivery delays, as orders were mismatched with US manufacturing capabilities, the White House said.

By prioritizing countries with higher defense spending and strategic importance, the administration seeks to ensure that US defense exports support national security and domestic industrial revitalization, it added.

Taiwan Youth Generation Exchange Association chairman Chen Li-fu （陳俐甫） yesterday said the US has long treated arms sales as a commercial transaction on a “first come, first served” basis.

Under the new policy, arms sales would depend on loyalty and shared interests, he said.

“This means the US will dynamically adjust the order of arms deliveries based on ‘political loyalty’ and ‘cooperation efficiency,’” Chen said.

“Countries willing to allocate their own budgets and align with US strategy will become ‘VIPs,’ enjoying priority access,” he said. “Conversely, if a country’s domestic politics turn anti-US or pro-China, or if it refuses to allocate funds, the US reserves the right to jump the queue, delay, or even cancel deliveries.”

Trump’s stance is clear, so if Taiwan is unwilling to allocate a budget for defense, it risks “self-destruction,” as Washington would never prioritize a country that refuses to help itself, he said.

He cited Indonesia’s F-15 purchases and South Korea’s parliament delaying approval of the Investing in America Act as examples of warnings.

“If Taiwan continues to stall its defense budget, under Trump’s ‘America First’ approach, the US may judge that Taiwan lacks commitment to self-defense and redirect arms sales to other, more proactive allies — leaving Taiwan unable to purchase them even if it later wants to,” he said.

