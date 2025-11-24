《TAIPEI TIMES》 Tokyo criticizes China’s ‘entirely baseless’ claims

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives for the second day of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg yesterday. Photo: Pool Photo via AP

NO CHANGES:A Japanese spokesperson said that Tokyo remains consistent and open for dialogue, while Beijing has canceled diplomatic engagements

/ Bloomberg

A Japanese official blasted China’s claims that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has altered Japan’s position on a Taiwan crisis as “entirely baseless,” calling for more dialogue to stop ties between Asia’s top economies from spiraling.

請繼續往下閱讀...

China vowed to take resolute self-defense against Japan if it “dared to intervene militarily in the Taiwan Strait” in a letter delivered Friday to the UN.

“I’m aware of this letter,” said Maki Kobayashi, a senior Japanese government spokeswoman.

“The claim our country has altered its position is entirely baseless,” she said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately reply to a request for comment made outside working hours.

A crucial sticking point is the fundamental mismatch between how both sides understand Takaichi’s remarks. For China, her comments publicly linking a Taiwan Strait crisis with the possible deployment of Japanese troops deviated from decades of strategic ambiguity. Tokyo maintains her response to a hypothetical question did not change its stance.

“We’ve repeatedly explained to the Chinese side the gist of the remarks and our consistent position,” Kobayashi said, adding Tokyo was “committed to dialogue” with its neighbor.

The G20 would not be the venue for that. China said there are no plans for Takaichi to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang （李強）, who is representing his country at the gathering, although on Saturday they were stood just three people apart for a group photo.

Underscoring the acrimony, Chinese state media pointed out Takaichi was “about an hour late” to the summit, after she missed the red carpet arrivals.

China has also reportedly canceled a trilateral meeting with the culture ministers of South Korea and Japan that was scheduled for this month.

In the absence of diplomacy, the war of words is intensifying. On Friday, the Chinese embassy in Japan wrote on social media that China would have the right to carry out “direct military action” without needing authorization from the UN Security Council if Japan took any step toward renewed aggression. That post cited UN Charter clauses regarding “enemy states” during World War II, without further elaboration.

It is unclear where the off-ramp lies in a fallout that has already seen some Chinese tourists cancel trips to Japan, and Beijing impose curbs on seafood imports from its neighbor. While Takaichi has said she has learned her lesson and would refrain from specifying a possible scenario in which Japan could deploy troops in future, she has refused to recant.

China is Japan’s biggest trade partner.

“China is an important source of importation of rare earths,” Kobayashi said, adding that Tokyo has worked to decrease that reliance.

“Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are vital for national security,” he added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法