《TAIPEI TIMES》Lithuania’s top diplomat looks forward to expanding relations with Taiwan

Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kestutis Budrys, right, attends a discussion at a think tank in Washington on Monday. Photo: CNA

Staff writer, with CNA

Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kestutis Budrys on Monday lauded his country’s good relations with Taiwan, and said he hoped to expand cooperation and build “strategic partnerships” with Taiwan amid increasing threats from authoritarian regimes.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Asked to comment on Lithuania’s policy toward Taiwan during a think tank event in Washington, Budrys told reporters that the two sides already have “really good cooperation.”

“And we are looking forward to expanding it, and especially in the sectors and fields where we need technological cooperation to [make] us stronger,” he said.

The two sides have to build strategic partnerships, in particular in fields “targeted by authoritarian regimes across the globe,” he said, without elaborating.

Lithuania and Taiwan are connected by “cooperation and an intense partnership” because of Russia and China, and the fates of the Indo-Pacific region and Europe are closely intertwined, he said.

When a major conflict occurs in the Indo-Pacific region, it is bound to have consequences for Europe, and if something were to happen on the NATO side with Russia, there would also be consequences for the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

Beijing could even learn from Moscow’s example and do the same in the Indo-Pacific region, Budrys said.

That is why he understood the US’ ongoing push for European countries to boost their defense spending, Budrys said, stressing the “peace through strength” concept.

Budrys is a security expert who has served as Lithuania’s foreign minister since a new government took over in the Baltic country on Dec. 12 last year.

The ties between Lithuania and Taiwan have warmed up in recent years after both countries opened reciprocal representative offices.

Beijing strongly objected to Lithuania’s 2021 decision to include the name “Taiwanese” in Taiwan’s representative office in Lithuania, because it implies that Taiwan is a sovereign country, separate from China.

China responded by recalling its ambassador to Vilnius, expelling Lithuania’s ambassador to Beijing, suspending direct freight rail service to Lithuania and severely restricting Lithuanian exports’ access to the Chinese market.

Although Lithuania tried to restore diplomatic links with China after the new government assumed power late last year, it has remained insistent on not changing the name of Taiwan’s representative office in Vilnius.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法