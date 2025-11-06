《TAIPEI TIMES》 Thousands sign up as registration for NT$10,000 cash handout commences

New Taiwan dollar notes are pictured in Taipei yesterday in front of a screen showing the Web site （https://10000.gov.tw） for the governmnet’s cash handout program. Photo: CNA

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A total of 707,520 eligible recipients had signed up for the NT$10,000 （US$323） cash handout as of 3pm yesterday, the first day of online registration, the Ministry of Finance said.

Registration was opened to Taiwanese citizens, foreign permanent residents and spouses of Taiwanese citizens with a national ID or Alien Resident Certificate No. ending in zero or 1 at 8am yesterday, the ministry said.

Registration continues in stages through Sunday. Those whose ID number ends in 2 or 3 can register today, 4 or 5 tomorrow, 6 or 7 on Saturday and 8 or 9 on Sunday.

From Monday to April 30 next year registration would remain open to eligible individuals, with the option to modify and verify information starting on Thursday next week.

At a joint news conference with the Ministry of Digital Affairs on Tuesday, the finance ministry said that those who complete registration before Tuesday next week would receive the payment between Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Individuals who register on or after Tuesday next week would get the money within two business days, the finance ministry added.

The NT$10,000 handout can also be collected without online registration either through ATMs starting on Nov. 17 or at post offices beginning on Nov. 24, it said.

Meanwhile, the two ministries warned of phishing scams related to the handout, reminding the public that the government does not issue announcements by text message or e-mail, nor request ATM transfers.

The cash handout program is part of a NT$570 billion special package approved by the legislature on Oct. 17 and promulgated by the president on Oct. 23.

The package aims to provide financial assistance to businesses and individuals affected by US tariffs on Taiwanese exports, while also strengthening Taiwan’s defense infrastructure and coast guard.

In related news, the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday said that a man in Taoyuan has been arrested for allegedly scamming a woman out of more than NT$3 million by impersonating postal and police officials in a scheme linked to the NT$10,000 universal cash handout program.

The suspect, surnamed Chang （張）, faces charges including fraud and money laundering, prosecutors said, adding that he poses a high risk of colluding with accomplices or repeating similar crimes.

Chang first contacted the woman last month, allegedly posing as a postal worker and claiming that her identity had been used to apply for the government cash handout, investigators said.

He then allegedly impersonated a police officer, falsely warning that her bank account was involved in a money laundering investigation, and instructed her to transfer funds to an account number he provided.

Authorities said the 25-year-old acted as a “money mule” according to a scripted scheme, alternating between fake postal and police roles to instill fear and manipulate the victim.

Prosecutors warned that there could be more victims and investigations are ongoing.

Officials urged the public to exercise caution. Anyone receiving suspicious calls, messages or notifications related to the cash handout program should not follow instructions or provide their bank details.

