    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 MAC dismisses rumors of Chinese ‘surrender’ app

    2025/10/27 03:00
    A screenshot from a video features an alleged Chinese app called “Homecoming,” which the Mainland Affairs Council said does not exist. Photo: screenshot from whyyoutouzhele’s X account

    By Chen Yu-fu and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） yesterday dismissed online rumors about a Chinese-made app for Taiwanese to register to “surrender” as disinformation aimed at creating the false impression that many people want to defect to China.

    Images of the app, called “Homecoming （歸家）,” circulated on social media, stating that more than 28,000 Taiwanese had already used it to register to “return to the motherland.”

    People reportedly use their legal name to register and gain reward points by inviting others to join. The points can be redeemed for prizes including mobile phones.

    The Ministry of Digital Affairs said it could not find the app when searching for it online, adding that it is not available on Apple’s iOS or Google’s Android systems in Taiwan or China, and researchers did not locate it on the WeChat or Tencent app stores.

    The MAC confirmed that the app is not available on any platforms and said that if it is found, it would promptly be blocked, adding that it would not be protected as free speech, as its purpose is to eliminate the Republic of China.

    If the ministry cannot find the app, then it does not exist, so it is utter nonsense that so many people have registered, an official familiar with the matter said.

    “This is fake news designed to unsettle Taiwanese and weaken their resolve to defend themselves,” the official said.

    “It is meant to create the false impression that many people are betraying Taiwan and that everyone should join,” they said.

    The official called it a textbook example of foreign-origin disinformation meant to confuse the public and exaggerate that public opinion is trending towards reunification with China.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

