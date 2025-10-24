為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ex-general receives 7.5 years over attempted CCP spy network

    2025/10/24 03:00
    Retired lieutenant general Kao An-kuo is led by prosecutors in an undated photograph. Photo: Yang Kuo-wen, Taipei Times

    Retired lieutenant general Kao An-kuo is led by prosecutors in an undated photograph. Photo: Yang Kuo-wen, Taipei Times

    By Yang Kuo-wen and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The High Court today sentenced a retired lieutenant general and five coconspirators to prison for recruiting active-duty and retired military personnel in Taiwan in an attempt to form an espionage network for the Chinese Communist Party （CCP）.

    Retired general Kao An-kuo （高安國）, 81, was sentenced to seven years and six months for contravening the National Security Act （國家安全法）.

    He is the highest-ranking military officer in Taiwan’s history to be convicted of espionage.

    Kao attempted to forge an armed organization to act as the “Republic of China Taiwan Military Government” that would assist invading Chinese forces and act as an “internal collaborator” on behalf of the CCP, prosecutors said.

    The group would launch a comprehensive attack on government institutions in the event of a blockade or invasion by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army （PLA）, they said.

    The organization further planned to establish a provisional government to achieve “unification,” they added.

    During the trial, Kao denied all charges.

    His live-in partner, Liu Yi-chen （劉逸蓁）, was sentenced to six years and six months, while four other defendants were handed sentences ranging from two years and six months, to six years.

    Kao and four other defendants were indicted for attempting to develop an organization under the National Security Act, while codefendant and organization spokesperson Hou Shao-kang （侯紹康） received six years for successfully developing an organization.

    As the former five defendants failed to establish an organization of at least three members — the legal threshold — they were charged with “attempting” to develop an organization, High Court spokesperson Wen Chia-chien （文家倩） said.

    A total of NT$9.62 million （US$312,454） in illegal gains was confiscated from the six defendants.

    All six defendants knew China to be a hostile force that threatens Taiwan’s democratic constitutional order and social stability through military threats, intelligence operations and “united front” tactics, Wen said.

    Additional reporting by CNA

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播