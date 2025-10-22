《TAIPEI TIMES》Lai congratulates Takaichi on election as Japan PM

President William Lai, right, greets then Japanese Diet member Sanae Takaichi at the Presidential Office in Taipei on April 28. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday congratulated Sanae Takaichi on becoming Japan’s first female prime minister, following her victory in the Liberal Democratic Party （LDP） leadership election, Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo （郭雅慧） said.

In an extraordinary session of the National Diet earlier yesterday, Takaichi secured majority support in both the lower and upper houses to become Japan’s 104th prime minister.

The 64-year-old veteran lawmaker, who served as minister of state for economic security from 2022 to last year, defeated Shinjiro Koizumi in a runoff for the LDP presidency on Oct. 4.

Speaking on behalf of the government and the Taiwanese public, Lai expressed hope that under Takaichi’s leadership, the new Japanese government would continue to advance national development, ensure Japan’s continued prosperity and deepen Taiwan-Japan relations, Kuo said.

Taiwan and Japan have long supported each other in times of need. Just last week, the Japanese government donated a water-level observation buoy to assist flood-prevention efforts in Hualien County, Kuo cited Lai as saying.

Lai also extended his appreciation to outgoing Japanese prime minister Shigeru Ishiba for his steadfast support of Taiwan and for advocating, in bilateral and multilateral statements, Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and opposition to any attempt to alter the “status quo” by force or coercion, Kuo said.

Ishiba took concrete action to ensure peace and stability across the Strait, and the people of Taiwan have been deeply moved by his support, Lai was quoted as saying.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） also extended his congratulations to Takaichi, instructing the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan to send a congratulatory message, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Takaichi has long been a staunch supporter of Taiwan, and many members of her incoming Cabinet have maintained close ties with Taiwan, having led multiple delegations for in-depth exchanges over the past few years, the ministry said, adding that it looks forward to promoting a “comprehensive partnership.”

Taiwan and Japan share the values of democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law, and have long maintained close bilateral exchanges across diplomacy, international alliances and economic partnership, it said.

As Japan’s first female prime minister, Takaichi embodies forward-looking leadership and initiative, it said, expressing hope that both sides would continue to jointly contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Representative to Japan Lee Yi-yang （李逸洋） also offered his congratulations, citing the historical significance of Takaichi’s election and the formation of a new coalition government between the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party.

Lee said he looks forward to deepening bilateral cooperation not only in semiconductors, but also in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, drones, low-Earth orbit satellites, robotics, information and communications technology, and quantum science.

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party President and newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi leaves the prime minister’s office for the investiture ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: AFP

