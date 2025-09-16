為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Chinese diplomat’s outburst offended Denmark: expert

    An article in Sunday’s edition of the Danish-language Berlingske about Chinese Ambassador to Denmark Wang Xuefeng is pictured on the newspaper’s Web site. Photo: Screen grab from Berlingske’s Web site

    An article in Sunday’s edition of the Danish-language Berlingske about Chinese Ambassador to Denmark Wang Xuefeng is pictured on the newspaper’s Web site. Photo: Screen grab from Berlingske’s Web site

    2025/09/16 03:00

    By Chen Fu-yu / Staff reporter

    A Taiwanese academic yesterday said that Chinese Ambassador to Denmark Wang Xuefeng （王雪峰） disrespected Denmark and Japan when he earlier this year allegedly asked Japan’s embassy to make Taiwan’s representatives leave an event in Copenhagen.

    The Danish-language Berlingske on Sunday reported the incident in an article with the headline “The emperor’s birthday ended in drama in Copenhagen: More conflict may be on the way between Denmark and China.”

    It said that on Feb. 26, the Japanese embassy in Denmark held an event for Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s birthday, with about 200 guests in attendance, including representatives from Taiwan.

    After addressing the Japanese hosts, Wang demanded to know what the members of Taiwan’s representative office were doing at the event, and that they leave or he would protest, the daily said.

    “The behavior sent shock waves through diplomatic circles in Denmark,” it said.

    Hung Pu-chao （洪浦釗）, deputy director of the Center for Mainland China and Regional Development Research at Tunghai University, said that Wang’s behavior showed a lack of respect for diplomatic protocol, and was a raw display of China’s “wolf warrior diplomacy.”

    The Chinese ambassador was turning a celebratory event into a stage for his ideological cause, Hung said.

    The incident not only offended Denmark and Japan, but also highlighted Beijing’s contempt for international norms and diplomatic civility.

    China is increasing its pressure on international society, particularly on the Taiwan issue, the article said, adding that Wang appears to be playing an important role in pressuring Copenhagen.

    Verbal attacks on liberal media is one of the tactics of the Chinese government, but the incident in February has shown that Beijing is willing to break diplomatic norms when it comes to Taiwan, it said.

    Although the Japanese embassy declined to comment on the incident, it confirmed that the Taiwanese representatives were invited as they had been in previous years, the Berlingske reported.

    People attending the event told the newspaper that Wang’s outburst was rare at diplomatic events, and several people said they believed he was trying to make a show to impress his superiors in Beijing.

    The Japanese host did not agree to the demand, and Wang left the event, the article said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播