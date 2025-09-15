為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan win bronze at U-18 Baseball World Cup in Japan

    Taiwan’s Jiang Ting-yi hits a single during their U-18 Baseball World Cup third-place game against South Korea in Okinawa, Japan, yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Taiwan’s Jiang Ting-yi hits a single during their U-18 Baseball World Cup third-place game against South Korea in Okinawa, Japan, yesterday. Photo: CNA

    2025/09/15 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan’s men’s baseball team yesterday took home a bronze medal in the World Baseball Softball Confederation’s U-18 Baseball World Cup, after clinching a nail-biting 3-2 victory over South Korea following an overturned call in the tournament held in Okinawa, Japan.

    With the score tied 2-2 in the top of the seventh, Taiwanese catcher Jiang Ting-yi drove in the game-winning run with a two-out single, sending home third-baseman Zeng Sheng-en.

    Zeng was originally ruled out. However, Taiwan asked for a review. The play was overturned and ruled an obstruction, as the umpire determined that the South Korean catcher had blocked Zeng’s path to the home plate without possession of the ball.

    Reliever Su Lan-hong retired the final three South Korean batters in the bottom of the inning to hold on for the win.

    The victory gave Taiwan their eighth bronze medal in the U-18 Baseball World Cup, which features players aged 16 to 18, since the tournament was first held in 1981.

    Taiwan manager Liao Hung-yuan told reporters following the victory that the whole team were doing their best defensively and offensively. He gave high praise to all his players for showing strong determination to win.

    Jiang, who delivered the game-winning RBI single, told reporters that he was not particularly nervous despite it being a clutch moment, as he had faced similar pressure before.

    “With a runner in scoring position, I did not think the pitcher would throw me a fastball, so I focused instead on hitting a breaking ball,” he said.

    Taiwan are three-time champions at the tournament and last won gold in 2019.

    The bronze medal match yesterday morning was a back-and-forth game.

    South Korea designated hitter Kim Geon-whi smacked a solo home run off Taiwan’s starter Liu Jen-yu in the bottom of the second inning, giving the South Korean team an early 1-0 lead.

    Coming from behind, Taiwan managed to tie the score at 1-1 before taking a 2-1 lead with three hits in the top of the fifth. The resilient South Korean team later tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth on a walk, a stolen base and a timely hit by Kim.

    Meanwhile, the US defeated hosts Japan 2-0 in the final.

    The standings for this year’s U-18 from fifth to 12th place are: Puerto Rico, Panama, Cuba, Australia, Italy, Germany, China and South Africa.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播