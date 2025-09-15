《TAIPEI TIMES》 March held in New York for Taiwan UN inclusion

Participants hold banners during a march in New York City on Saturday calling for Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan United Nations Alliance

2025/09/15 03:00

BETTER TOGETHER:Calls of ‘UN for Taiwan’ and ‘Keep Taiwan Free’ accompanied the launch of the nation’s promotional campaign outside the UN headquarters

By Huang Ching-hsuan / Staff reporter, with CNA

請繼續往下閱讀...

Overseas Taiwanese were joined by Taiwanese lawmakers in a parade in New York City yesterday, calling for Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN.

Democratic Progressive Party legislators Wang Cheng-hsu （王正旭） and Lai Hui-yuan （賴惠員）, along with Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Mach Ngoc Tran （麥玉珍）, marched with expatriates along 42nd Street and through Bryant Park to the New York Public Library plaza, chanting “UN for Taiwan” and “Keep Taiwan Free.”

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York Director Tom Lee （李志強） said Taiwan has been excluded from the UN since 1971, and the participants wanted the world to know that the UN is treating Taiwan unfairly, and press for Taiwan’s inclusion as a UN member.

Wang said the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted Taiwan’s ability to contain the disease despite its proximity to China, the source of the outbreak, and its experience provided valuable information to the world. Taiwan’s robust health system is an asset that could be shared globally to lessen the impact of future pandemics.

Members of the Taiwan United Nations Alliance （TAIUNA） also joined the rally, traveling from Taiwan to New York for the event. The alliance said taking to the streets was necessary to draw attention to what they described as the UN’s unfair treatment of Taiwan and to press for the nation’s acceptance as a member state.

“I hope one day that Taiwanese will no longer have to take this issue to the streets,” TAIUNA secretary-general Chou Te-wang （周德望） said, adding that until Taiwan is admitted into the UN, the WHO and other international organizations, alliance members would continue to promote Taiwan’s cause in New York, Geneva, Washington and beyond.

TAIUNA member Tung Nai-yun （董乃昀） said that this year, younger members of the alliance staged a “white protest,” performing dances in front of the UN headquarters, Grand Central Station and Times Square to tell the world that “despite being excluded from international organizations, Taiwan is working hard to forge its own path, continuing to contribute to the international community, and has not been forgotten.”

Before the parade, Taiwanese lawmakers joined representatives from the nation’s allies Tuvalu and Belize at a ceremony in front of the UN headquarters to launch Taiwan’s annual promotional campaign.

This year’s slogan, “Chip in with Taiwan, Better Together,” highlights Taiwan’s strength in semiconductor technology.

The campaign includes promotional vehicles, taxi screen ads and a billboard display in Times Square funded by Taiwanese groups.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Taiwanese expatriates and other participants advocating for Taiwan’s UN membership cross a street in New York City on Saturday. Photo: CNA

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法