《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan wins women’s team recurve gold at World Archery Championships

From right to left: Archers Hsu Hsin-tzu, Chiu Yi-ching and Lee Tsai-hsuan, and team coach Wu Ying-nan. Photo courtesy of head coach Liao Chien-nam

2025/09/11 03:00

/ Staff Writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s women’s recurve team, led by Paris Olympian Chiu Yi-ching （邱意晴）, claimed its first gold in six years at the World Archery Championships on Wednesday after defeating Japan 6-0.

Chiu was joined by Hsu Hsin-tzu （許芯慈） and Lee Tsai- hsuan （李采璇） in securing the victory at the tournament that runs from Sept. 5 to 12 in Gwangju, South Korea.

The trio, with an average age under 20, reached the final after prevailing over Germany and the United States in shoot-offs, then toppling South Korea in the semifinals.

Speaking to CNA after the win, national head coach Liao Chien-nam （廖健男） said both teams appeared tense during the competition, and the outcome ultimately came down to which side adjusted more effectively.

Women’s team coach Wu Ying-nan （吳英男） credited the victory to the players’ perseverance. "Despite a few mistakes, they never gave up and stayed focused until the very last arrow," he said.

