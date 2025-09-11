為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan wins women’s team recurve gold at World Archery Championships

    From right to left: Archers Hsu Hsin-tzu, Chiu Yi-ching and Lee Tsai-hsuan, and team coach Wu Ying-nan. Photo courtesy of head coach Liao Chien-nam

    From right to left: Archers Hsu Hsin-tzu, Chiu Yi-ching and Lee Tsai-hsuan, and team coach Wu Ying-nan. Photo courtesy of head coach Liao Chien-nam

    2025/09/11 03:00

    / Staff Writer, with CNA

    Taiwan’s women’s recurve team, led by Paris Olympian Chiu Yi-ching （邱意晴）, claimed its first gold in six years at the World Archery Championships on Wednesday after defeating Japan 6-0.

    Chiu was joined by Hsu Hsin-tzu （許芯慈） and Lee Tsai- hsuan （李采璇） in securing the victory at the tournament that runs from Sept. 5 to 12 in Gwangju, South Korea.

    The trio, with an average age under 20, reached the final after prevailing over Germany and the United States in shoot-offs, then toppling South Korea in the semifinals.

    Speaking to CNA after the win, national head coach Liao Chien-nam （廖健男） said both teams appeared tense during the competition, and the outcome ultimately came down to which side adjusted more effectively.

    Women’s team coach Wu Ying-nan （吳英男） credited the victory to the players’ perseverance. "Despite a few mistakes, they never gave up and stayed focused until the very last arrow," he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

