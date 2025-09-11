為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan rises to 17th place in IMD’s world talent report

    People cross a street, backdropped by the Taipei 101 building, in Taipei on Aug. 22. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA

    2025/09/11 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan ranked third in the Asia-Pacific region in the “IMD World Talent Ranking 2025” report, rising one spot to 17th place overall, the report released on Tuesday by the Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development （IMD） showed.

    In the Asia-Pacific region, Taiwan trailed behind Hong Kong, which ranked fourth globally, and Singapore, which was seventh overall.

    Taiwan ranked above South Korea, China and Japan, which ranked 37th, 38th and 40th respectively.

    Globally, the report also ranked Taiwan above the US at 22nd place and the UK at 30th.

    In the subcategories, Taiwan was listed 21st in investment and development, 16th in appeal and 11th in readiness, among the 69 economies ranked by the institute.

    The subcategories assess a country or territory on investment and development of homegrown talent, the country’s appeal to local and overseas talent, and the degree of skills and competencies in its talent pool.

    The IMD report said that financial security and tangible benefits are the most frequently cited drivers for international relocation in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era, as geopolitical instability, inflation and cost-of-living pressures reshape executives’ willingness to relocate abroad.

    Globally, Switzerland maintained its decade-long dominance in the rankings, followed by Luxembourg and Iceland. Rounding out the top five, after Hong Kong, is the Netherlands.

    Sweden, Singapore, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates and Austria followed in the sixth through 10th places respectively.

    The IMD is an independent academic institute “with close ties to business and a strong focus on impact,” its Web site says.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    熱門推播