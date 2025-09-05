《TAIPEI TIMES》 TEEP draws international talent to Taiwan

Students from National Formosa University and Czech Technical University pose with “Moonflyer” solar-powered drones they jointly developed in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Education

2025/09/05 03:00

By Rachel Lin and Esme Yeh / Staff reporters

The Taiwan Experience Education Program （TEEP） has funded short-term internships in Taiwan for more than 4,500 young people from more than 40 countries since 2015, with the goal of attracting and retaining international talent, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Fifty-five colleges launched 514 projects this year, including in fields such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, medicine and biotechnology, green energy, and sustainability, it said.

The program provides research and practical internships in Taiwan for two to six months, and offers cultural exchange and networking opportunities, the ministry said.

For example, National Formosa University’s Embedded System and Autopilot Laboratory developed two solar-powered drones in collaboration with students from Czech Technical University in Prague under the program, and finished their initial test flight in Taiwan, it said.

The drones were disassembled and delivered to the Czech Republic, where they were reassembled and launched for another test flight, the ministry said.

They had a continuous flight record of 25 hours and 53 minutes, a record achievement in Taiwan and the Czech Republic, it added.

Under the program, National Ilan University （NIU） mechatronic engineering professor Chen Cheng-hu （陳正虎） collaborated with professors from Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City and industrial experts to advise students on their research into rare earth-free high efficiency motor technology, it said.

Such an overseas off-site education approach has been acclaimed and attracted six Vietnamese students to pursue a master’s degree at NIU, the ministry said, adding that an advisory group named “APEC TEEP” was set up in Vietnam to provide consultation services for Vietnamese students interested in studying or working in Taiwan.

National Chung Cheng University also provided internships in metal 3D printing and smart manufacturing under the program, attracting many young people from Western countries for international research and development, it said.

Lucy, a Czech student participating in a project at National Dong Hwa University under the program, said the experience of carrying out a project with Taiwanese professors and students helped develop her career.

Department of International and Cross-strait Education researcher Jennie Wu （吳亞君） said the program is not only a short-term exchange scheme, but also an international education platform that aims to retain international talent in Taiwan.

The program requires applicants to have at least a high-school diploma, but has no age or student status limitations, with people from China, Hong Kong or Macau excluded from eligibility.

People who are interested in the program can visit its Web site at https://teep.studyintaiwan.org/ to find projects open for applications, and details on the internship and contact information of the principal investigator.

Program applicants could directly get in touch with the principal investigator for a remote interview to decide their competency and initiate collaboration proceedings if they qualify.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法