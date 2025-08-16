《TAIPEI TIMES》This year’s Taiwan Expo USA commences in Texas

Taiwan External Trade Development Council chairman James Huang, center, poses with event guests at the opening ceremony of the Taiwan Expo USA in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday. Photo: CNA

2025/08/16 03:00

‘OFFSHORE OPERATIONS’:Also in Dallas, Texas, the Ministry of Economic Affairs inaugurated its third Taiwan Trade and Investment Center to foster closer cooperation

Staff writer, with CNA

The 2025 Taiwan Expo USA opened on Thursday in Dallas, Texas, featuring 150 Taiwanese companies showcasing their latest technologies in the fields of drones, smart manufacturing and healthcare.

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council （TAITRA）, the event’s organizer, said the exhibitors this year include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co （Foxconn）, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer; AUO; PC brand Asustek Computer; and drone maker Thunder Tiger.

In his opening speech, TAITRA chairman James Huang （黃志芳） said he expected Texas to become a world-class center for innovation and manufacturing as US technology companies from Silicon Valley and Taiwanese manufacturers form an industrial cluster along the US-Mexico border and invest in the state.

He cited several investments already made by Taiwanese companies in Texas, including the US$3.5 billion invested by GlobalWafers Co in a new silicon wafer manufacturing plant in Sherman.

At the same event, Ingrid Larson, managing director of the American Institute in Taiwan’s Washington office, praised Taiwan for its prowess in semiconductor production.

Taiwan has stepped up its investments to help the US achieve its goal of revitalizing manufacturing, Larson said.

She singled out Texas in particular, which has attracted players in the semiconductor supply chain as well as the high-tech sector, including Taiwanese companies such as GlobalWafers, Delta Electronics, Foxconn, Inventec and Wistron.

Also at the show, Taiwan-based Toptek, which provides machine tool automation solutions, said manufacturers moving production to the US had become a growing trend in response to global trade changes.

With higher labor costs in Texas, demand for automation is strong, creating opportunities for robotics adoption, Toptek said, adding that demand is being given an additional boost by companies setting up manufacturing bases in the US because of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Thunder Tiger chief strategy officer Chang Feng-ning （張峰寧） said there is strong demand for single-use, suicide-type attack drones due to the Russia-Ukraine war and trends in the US defense industry.

Currently, most drone motors are made in China, but Thunder Tiger has established a motor production line in Taiwan, he said, adding the company intends to extend its drone component production to the US to seize opportunities and help the US disengage from Chinese supply chains.

The 2025 Taiwan Expo USA, which also features the Taiwan-US Supply Chain Cooperation Forum, is being held at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas until today.

Also on Thursday, the Ministry of Economic Affairs inaugurated its trade and investment center in Dallas, in the hope of fostering closer cooperation between the two sides.

It is the third Taiwan Trade and Investment Center established by the ministry as part of the “offshore operations, onshore management” policy promoted by Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo （郭智輝）, following similar centers in the Czech Republic and Japan.

International Trade Administration Director-General William Liu （劉威廉） said that over the past 18 months, Taiwan has been the largest source of foreign direct investment in Texas.

The trade center would strengthen industrial collaboration and development with Texas by coordinating ministry resources to promote two-way investment, trade, and industrial and technological cooperation, Liu said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

