People view drone prototypes during a media tour at National Chung Cheng University in Chiayi County on June 3. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

2025/07/28 03:00

‘NON-RED’:Taiwan’s drone exports surged in the first half of the year, with Poland leading the way as Europe seeks non-Chinese suppliers to bolster their defenses

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s drone exports surged nearly 750 percent in the first half of this year, with Poland emerging as the largest buyer, as European nations increased orders in response to the EU’s growing emphasis on defense and cybersecurity, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said.

Taiwan exported US$11.89 million of drones in the first half of the year, up 749 percent from a year earlier, with Poland purchasing more than 54 percent of the total at US$6.48 million, according to Customs administration data.

The US followed as the second-largest buyer, importing US$1.55 million of drones, a 209 percent increase from the previous year, while Germany ranked third with purchases of US$1.46 million, a 258-fold increase from a year earlier.

The Czech Republic, which began importing Taiwan-made drones earlier this year, ranked fourth with US$1.04 million in purchases, followed closely by Hong Kong, which imported US$1 million of drones, a 36.9 percent rise from last year.

Together, the top five buyers accounted for about 97 percent of Taiwan’s total drone exports during the six-month period, the data showed.

TAITRA, a government-backed trade promotion group, said that as geopolitical tensions rise, European countries are increasingly turning to non-Chinese suppliers to strengthen defense and cybersecurity, develop key components and establish a “non-red” supply chain.

In the wake of the escalating Ukraine-Russia conflict and rising tensions in the Middle East, the EU has increasingly turned its focus to Taiwan-made drones, attracted by the country’s expertise in information and communications technology and proven manufacturing capabilities, the alliance said.

Taiwan’s strong democratic values have also appealed to like-minded buyers in Europe, it added.

As demand rises from Europe, drones are being used for military applications, including border security, homeland monitoring and anti-drone defense, while the private sector adopts them for agriculture, infrastructure inspections and urban surveillance, TAITRA said.

European governments and companies are seeking reliable drone suppliers, and Taiwan has seized the opportunity to enter the market, it said.

The Taiwan Excellence Drone International Business Opportunities Alliance (TEDIBOA) was established in September last year, with more than 120 members specializing in areas such as drone system integration and critical component development.

The alliance has helped coordinate members’ efforts to promote their products internationally. While Chinese drones are cost-effective, an industry source said that the increasing demand for secure, non-Chinese supply chains has enabled Taiwanese suppliers to make inroads in European and US markets.

TEDIBOA members specialize in drone assembly, module and battery development, and ground equipment, the source said.

Through vertical and horizontal integration, Taiwanese manufacturers can quickly meet client needs, they said.

