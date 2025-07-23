《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan, EU must forge closer ties: Lai

European Parliament Special Committee on the European Democracy Shield （EUDS） Chair Nathalie Loiseau, left, speaks at a meeting between an EUDS delegation and President William Lai, right, at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/07/23 03:00

SAME CHALLENGES:Taiwan and the EU have both been subjected to manipulation that seeks to interfere in democratic elections and foment societal division, Lai said

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

請繼續往下閱讀...

Taiwan and Europe should forge closer ties to jointly tackle critical security issues, including strengthening societal resilience against disinformation and hybrid threats, President William Lai （賴清德） said during a meeting with members of the Special Committee on the European Democracy Shield （EUDS） at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday.

While Taiwan and the EU have close trade and economic relations, and share the values of freedom and democracy, both have been subjected to information manipulation and infiltration by foreign forces that seek to interfere in democratic elections, foment societal divisions and shake people’s faith in democracy, Lai said.

Lai said those challenges prompted him to establish the Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee, with the goal of defending the nation against new forms of threat, pinpointing external and internal vulnerabilities, and bolstering overall resilience and security.

“The efforts that democracies make are not for opposing anyone else; they are for safeguarding the way of life that we cherish — just as Europe has endeavored to promote diversity and human rights,” Lai said.

“Taiwan stands at the very front line of the democratic world. We are determined to protect democracy, peace and prosperity worldwide. We also hope to share our experiences with Europe, and deepen cooperation in such fields as cybersecurity, media literacy and societal resilience,” he said.

That the EUDS committee, which was established at the beginning of this year, has chosen to visit Taiwan for its first trip to Asia demonstrates the close ties between Taiwan and Europe, and the unlimited possibilities for deepening cooperation on issues of concern, he added.

EUDS Special Committee Chair Nathalie Loiseau said the delegation she is leading consists of European parliament members from France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland and Belgium, all of whom advocate strengthening Taiwan-EU relations.

Having many things in common, the EU and Taiwan should work together more, Loiseau said.

Members of the delegation are interested in learning about Taiwan’s whole-of-society approach to bolster societal resilience, while they can share their experiences of regulating social media that combines freedom of expression and responsibility, she said.

China on Monday confirmed that it is to hold a summit with the EU in Beijing on Thursday marking 50 years of diplomatic ties, as both sides seek to navigate trade disputes amid broader global trade uncertainties.

Taiwan has repeatedly accused China of interfering in its democracy, spreading fake news and undermining public trust in the government.

China denies the accusations, but says Taiwan’s government is seeking foreign support to push its “separatist” agenda.

Many European nations say that Russia has similarly been seeking to discredit European governments and destabilize the EU. Moscow rejects the allegations.

Additional reporting by Reuters

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法