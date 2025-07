Military units simulate defending Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) yesterday morning. Photo courtesy of the Military News Agency

2025/07/17 03:00

CIVILIAN PREPAREDNESS: From 1:30pm to 2pm today in northern Taiwan, people are advised to stay indoors or go to an air-raid shelter during the Urban Resilience Drill

By Lery Hiciano and Jake Chung / Staff writers

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Han Kuang exercises yesterday entered their eighth day with military units throughout the nation and across all services simulating escorting US vessels to Hualien and erecting makeshift defenses.

The ROCS Hsu Hai (旭海) landing dock participated in a simulation of US supply ships being escorted into Taiwanese ports by US carrier groups. It entered the Port of Hualien at 6am, where crew and staff practiced unloading cargo, such as supplies and fuel.

Two Tuo Chiang-class corvettes guarded the port, while the army’s Huadong Defense Command mobilized anti-air units around the harbor.

The simulation lasted six hours, with the ships departing at noon.

Military officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US could provide support through the Port of Hualien with minimal risk in the event of war.

The 584th Armored Brigade conducted field repair simulations for the army’s CM-11 Brave Tiger main battle tanks at Taoyuan High School, where soldiers were seen operating the M88 recovery vehicle to help remove parts from the tanks to replace cooling fan blades.

The scenario included armored forces falling back from participating in a beachhead defense for repairs and rest. Stinger missiles carried by special forces featured identification, friend or foe devices to make the simulations as realistic as possible.

On the outlying islands, the Matsu Defense Command’s Beigao Garrison Force conducted drills defending against potential landings on Lienchiang County (Matsu), using CM-21 armored personnel carriers and tactical maneuvers.

Following simulations of defending airports and harbors against landing operations, infantry units in Penghu County practiced makeshift defenses, including setting up barriers and barbed wire in Magong, as well as simulating the evacuation of wounded personnel to the rear.

Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo (顧立雄) visited Hualien to inspect the air force’s simulations of nighttime repairs using foldable fiberglass mats.

M109A5 howitzer artillery from the 586th Armored Brigade conducted nighttime operations on Tuesday night from the military’s Joint Operations Training Base in Pingtung, simulating the launching of suppressive barrages against an enemy.

The Aviation and Special Forces Command joined the simulation yesterday morning, simulating rapid strike deployment capabilities.

The drills were not part of the Han Kuang exercises, which are expected to conclude tomorrow.

Aircraft from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone yesterday morning, before being driven away.

Meanwhile, the Urban Resilience Drill is to take place from 1:30pm to 2pm today in northern Taiwan, including Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan, Yilan County, and Hsinchu county and city. People are advised to stay indoors during that period, while those who are outside at the time would be required to go to the nearest air-raid shelter or basement.

People who refuse to follow guidance to move indoors face a fine of NT$30,000 to NT$150,000 under the Civil Defense Act (民防法).

Additional reporting by You Tai-lang, Liu Yu-chieh, Aaron Tu, Yu Chao-fu, Liu Yu-ching, Tsai Tsung-hsien and Fang Wei-li

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

Civilians practice transporting an injured person during an Urban Resilience Drill in Taichung on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the Military News Agency

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法