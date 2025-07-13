為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Hsieh Su-wei and parter reach the doubles final

    Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, right, and her partner, Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, confer during their women’s doubles quarter-final against Sorana Cirstea of Romania and Anna Kalinskaya of Russia at Wimbledon in London on Wednesday. Photo: AP

    2025/07/13 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei and her Latvian partner, Jelena Ostapenko, advanced to the Wimbledon women’s doubles final on Friday, defeating top seeds Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and Taylor Townsend of the US in straight sets.

    The fourth-seeded duo bounced back quickly after losing their opening service game, capitalizing on frequent unforced errors by their opponents to take the first set 7-5.

    Maintaining their momentum in the second set, Hsieh and Ostapenko broke serve early and held their lead to close out the match 6-4.

    They are set to face the eighth-seeded pair of Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elise Mertens of Belgium in the final.

    The 39-year-old Hsieh would be aiming for her fifth Wimbledon women’s doubles title and her 10th Grand Slam trophy.

    She previously won the Australian Open women’s doubles title alongside Mertens.

